In the wake of another school shooting, several Lancaster County superintendents are reminding parents of their safety protocols and ongoing efforts to protect students.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday. At least three Lancaster County school districts have shared their thoughts on the matter and reminded families of safety protocols already in place or that they plan to add.

Solanco School District Superintendent Brian Bliss, for example, released a statement acknowledging that Tuesday’s tragedy might spark conversation in Lancaster communities.

“I have written previously regarding the multiple safety measures in place in Solanco schools,” Bliss said in the statement. “With the tragedy in Texas yesterday, I want to review details regarding many of Solanco’s safety plans. As we grieve this horrible tragedy, our thoughts turn to our own schools and our own community.”

Solanco safety protocols

Noting that “good communication with parents and students is essential,” Bliss listed a partial summary of updates the district is making to its safety protocols including architectural upgrades, school and bus camera systems, response plans, reporting mechanisms and an anti-bullying and harassment program.

Design changes have been made to each of the district’s buildings to improve the safety of their entrances and the district plans to continue with feasibility studies meant to enhance school safety architecturally, according to the statement.

Each building and school bus is outfitted with high-definition surveillance cameras. Solanco plans to continue adding cameras to the system. Officer Chris Dilworth of the Quarryville Borough Police acts as the School Resource Officer, traveling between all district schools throughout the day. Dilworth is armed and audits building safety procedures.

Solanco is regularly improving its response plans which include student drills, emergency communication systems and supportive technologies, according to the statement. QR codes are placed throughout each building and a tip line is available on the district website so students, parents and community members can report their safety concerns.

District- and building- level safety teams meet regularly to assess safety drills and review current laws and regulations. The Pennsylvania State Police Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team has also completed a safety assessment of Solanco buildings. Additionally, the district’s Threat Assessment Team is responsible for intervention with students whose behavior may indicate a threat to the community.

In 2012, Solanco also began implementing programs and procedures for a bullying-free environment.

“This is not an exhaustive list of indicatives regarding safety,” Bliss wrote in his statement. “We recognize that you place enormous trust in us as educators. Parents in the community send their children to us, under our care, every day. In the best of circumstances, parents are likely anxious. But with all of the violence we are seeing in schools across the country… that level of anxiousness increases significantly.”

For the full statement, visit the Solanco School District website.

Manheim Township increases security

Following the news of the shooting at a Texas elementary school, Manheim Township School District sent a message to families notifying them that the Manheim Township Police Department would be providing additional officers to be present in school Wednesday.

"As we continue to hear about school shootings and violence in the media, it reinforces the need for us to stay vigilant about safety and immediately report to local law enforcement any suspicious activity in and around our school buildings," said Manheim Township Superintendent Robin Felty in the statement, adding that suspicious activity may be reported through the Safe2Say Something PA youth violence prevention program, operated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Normally, the district maintains a "comprehensive" safety and security plan with safety protocols that are "routinely" practiced with students and staff, according to the message. Each of its nine schools are also equipped with safety monitoring equipment.

In the message, the district includes tips to help students process the information including limiting exposure to the news and social media, talking to and listening to the student as well as looking for signs of anxiety among students. Felty said that if a child is showing signs of anxiety that parents should let the district know and it will work to address the student's needs.

A few websites and additional resources are listed at the bottom of the message.

The full statement, which was emailed to families, is not available online.

Conestoga Valley safety measures

Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski also released a statement to the district community reminding parents and community members of ways to protect their loved ones as well as things to keep in mind during a time when anxieties might be high.

“The senseless, horrific tragedy in Texas yesterday leaves us all shaken to the core,” Zuilkoski wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community. As a parent, I can’t even imagine losing a child. I’m sure we all gave our children an extra hug or ‘I love you’ within the last 24 hours.”

School faculty and staff will continue to follow “well-established” school safety protocols while the district plans to continue working closely with its School Resource Officer and local police departments, according to the statement. Zuilkoski also warned the community to “remain vigilant” and suggested reviewing tips from the National Association of School Psychologists.

Also, Zuilkoski said to keep in mind that “schools are safer than the communities they serve” and that school safety protocols and devices are not based on “knee-jerk reactions” but on extensive safety research.

“Our best proactive defense is communication,” Zuilkoski wrote. “Our children often know something is ‘not right,’ usually through social media. We have a Safe2Say program to report concerns, as well as trusted adults in all our schools that students are encouraged to contact with any concerns.”

For the full statement, visit the Conestoga Valley School District website.

School District of Lancaster message

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau sent a message to families in the district as well as a reference to tips for supporting children and coping amid tragedies.

“I am profoundly saddened to write to you amid the trauma of another school shooting, this time at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” Rau wrote in the statement. “We keep the families affected by such tremendous loss in our hearts and thoughts.”

Rau informed families that professional supports including student and family resource specialists, school counselors, school-based behavioral health and schools resource officers are available to students every day. Principals, teachers and support staff in the district are also trained in trauma-informed and restorative practices, according to the statement.

The district also devotes a page on its website to “dealing with crisis,” available at sdlancaster.org/learn/dealing-with-crisis/. On the page, families can find links to resources like Lancaster Crisis Intervention, Crisis Text Hotline and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Tips for helping children with crisis and trauma including Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Trauma Information are available in English and Spanish on the page. Additional tips are available in other languages including Chinese, French, Vietnamese and Somali.

“Most importantly, reassure your children that they are safe, and that you and the adults at school are here for them,” Rau writes in the statement.

At 1 p.m. today, the district and city will also observe a moment of silence to honor the victims of the shooting.

“Together, we grieve this senseless tragedy, and we hope for a better future,” Rau wrote in the statement.

For the full statement visit the district website.

Statewide response

Responses have also cropped up across the commonwealth. Governor Tom Wolf, for example, called for lawmakers to enact common sense legislation to end gun violence.

Leaders in education are speaking about the incident, too.

Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, called the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy” in a statement he released Wednesday. Askey also called for action.

“This never should have happened, and there are things that we can do to make it less likely that these kinds of tragedies happen again,” Askey said in a statement. “Our students need mental health supports now more than ever… We must make the investments of time and resources that students need to deal with emotional problems before they result in violence and before people die. We can and must make this a priority, and we need to do it urgently.