A week after the Hollister family flew to Orlando for a theme park-filled vacation, they were driving the 18 hours straight home to Lancaster in a rental car thanks to a “break-through” case of COVID-19.

After feeling lousy, Bob Hollister, superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District, got a positive test from an urgent care facility in Florida. He could no longer fly home. His wife and two daughters joined him on the drive back north.

“It’s frustrating for the family, but I think really the biggest takeaway we all have is thank god for the vaccine,” Hollister said. “I got really sick with the vaccine, but I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like without it.”

Hollister’s bout with COVID-19 comes as Lancaster County’s community transmission rates officially hit “substantial” levels, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Per the latest CDC guidance, people in areas reporting “substantial” or “high” transmission rates are urged to again wear mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.

The CDC reports 274,221 residents – or 50.2% of the county's total population – are fully vaccinated.

Hollister, who plans to step down as superintendent by March, said his district is still working toward a normal start to the school year.

“We haven’t changed any of our plans yet, but I think if this continues, it doesn’t bode well for school operations deep into winter I would think,” Hollister said. “If this continues.”

“Substantial” transmission rate is defined as counties having between 50 and 99 new cases per week, and “high” transmission is more than 100 cases per week.

Hollister said he didn't know whether he’d caught the Delta variant.

Farther south, hospitals affiliated with the University of Miami Health System reported on Monday 90% of its COVID patients were infected by the Delta variant, according to NBC Miami.

According to the CDC’s data, Lancaster County has seen an 86.5% increase in cases in the last seven days, and a 1.84% increase in positivity rates. New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 have seen a 100% increase in the last 7 days.

Jenn Hollister took turns with her husband driving up the eastern seaboard back to Lancaster last weekend. She said in hindsight, she's surprised the theme parks were still open with people so close together and unmasked.

“I don’t see how life can return to normal in the fall,” she said.