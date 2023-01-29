State legislators added the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law to the Pennsylvania Constitution in 1972, allowing local governments to pursue greater autonomy in their fiscal affairs.

Since then, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, 136 municipalities have written home rule charters, with voters approving just 70 of them.

In 1970, two years prior to the state officially adding the home rule option, Lancaster County political leaders organized a bipartisan commission to study what it might look like in the county.

Written into home rule law is an option that allows a county or municipality to choose a new form of government. After two years of research, the county committee proposed restructuring county government by creating a legislature, a chief executive and a judiciary, and consolidating the row offices under the executive office.

The 19-member legislature would consist of 15 regional representatives and four elected through a countywide vote. Each representative would serve four years. The executive would serve a four-year term with a two-term limit.

The county commission studying the idea formed prematurely, because the first step in drafting a home rule charter is getting voter consent to form a commission to study such a move.

When the state finally codified home rule into law in 1972, county voters approved forming a commission to study the option. But court challenges to the home rule ballot question, claiming voters were not fully advised of their rights, succeeded in nullifying the vote, and the effort failed.

Over the years, county and municipal officials occasionally suggested home rule as an option when presented with serious financial concerns, but it wasn’t until 2006 that the idea again gained traction.

In November 2006, voters narrowly approved – 63,663 in favor, 61,009 against – exploring home rule for county government. The resulting 11-member study commission entertained options to the county’s three-commissioner structure.

By August 2008, the study commission had written and approved a home rule charter that proposed expanding the board of county commissioners from three members to five; introducing a county executive, appointed by the commissioners, to run the county at the board’s direction; eliminating the row offices of register of wills, prothonotary and clerk of courts; and creating the elected position of clerk of judicial records to perform the functions of all three.

The proposal did not resonate with voters, who rejected it 124,114 to 73,952.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says her current focus on home rule is much narrower than what the county explored in the past. She isn’t looking to reconfigure the city’s governing structure; she just wants the freedom to adjust upward the city’s earned income tax to shift the tax burden away from property taxes.

