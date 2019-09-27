Global Youth Climate Strike. About 20 to 30 people gathered, including Hibist Siyoum holding a sign over her head. Hibist is a Millersville University student, along with others was there to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Friday, September 20, 2019
Global Youth Climate Strike. About 20 to 30 people gathered, including Hibist Siyoum holding a sign over her head. Hibist is a Millersville University student, along with others was there to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Friday, September 20, 2019
Global Youth Climate Strike. About 20 to 30 people gathered to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Friday, September 20, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
After today’s noontime walkout, at 3:30 p.m., climate activists with Sunrise Movement Lancaster are holding a rally at Binns Park. Speaking at that event will be Lancaster city councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El and representatives from PennEnvironment and the Spanish American Civic Association, said organizer Caleb Nauman, a recent Millersville University graduate.