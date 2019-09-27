Dozens of Lancaster County students frustrated with state and federal lawmakers’ so-called dismissal of climate change and its consequences will stage a walkout today.

Students from McCaskey, Hempfield and Lancaster Catholic high schools, as well as Stone Independent School, are expected to leave class at noon and gather at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster.

The protest, organizer Danny Aubry said, is meant to bring attention to the issue of climate change and spark action among the country’s leaders.

“It’s disappointing to see everything that’s happening and how little people seem to care,” Danny, 15 and a junior at Stone, told LNP. “And so if they’re not going to do something, I should.”

The event is part of an international movement, the Global Climate Strike, that began Sept. 20. and ends today. About 30 people gathered last Friday at Penn Square for the same purpose.

After today’s noontime walkout, at 3:30 p.m., climate activists with Sunrise Movement Lancaster are holding a rally at Binns Park. Speaking at that event will be Lancaster city councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El and representatives from PennEnvironment and the Spanish American Civic Association, said organizer Caleb Nauman, a recent Millersville University graduate.

“I think it’s really important that people stand up and realize if action isn’t taken … there’s going to be irreversible consequences,” Nauman, 23, said.

Nauman said he expects up to 500 people at the Binns Park protest.