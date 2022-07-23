Lancaster County stream improvement projects will receive funding as part of a $1 million settlement paid by owners of a Lebanon County poultry rendering facility that discharged “excessive amounts” of pollution into a Susquehanna River tributary.

The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association (LRSA) announced this week that owners of the Keystone Protein Company agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, filed in 2019, accusing the company of violating clean water laws by discharging large volumes of nitrogen from the plant, which is located in Fredericksburg. Nitrogen loads exceeded permitted limits, association officials said.

The plant discharges into a tributary of the Little Swatara Creek that flows into the Susquehanna River, which, in turn, empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

Money from the settlement will fund a variety of waterway restoration and pollution remediation efforts, with $237,500 allocated for work in Lancaster County.

In the county, that funding will help to address two “priority sites,” according to Matt Kofroth, watershed specialist with the Lancaster County Conservation District.

Along the Conowingo Creek, $75,000 will be used to fund the Simeon Esh Project, which targets 3,000 linear feet of waterway, Kofroth said. And $162,500 is earmarked to cover about half the cost of an improvement project at Donegal Creek.

All of that funding was awarded to the Conservation Foundation of Lancaster County, the conservation district’s fundraising initiative.

“Both projects will have long-lasting conservation and water quality impacts,” Kofroth said.

High concentrations of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment in the Chesapeake Bay are blamed for fostering oxygen-poor dead zones that threaten aquatic life.

About 46% of nitrogen pollution in the bay comes from the Susquehanna River watershed, according to association figures. Both Pennsylvania and Lancaster County are working under federal mandates to reduce pollution loads.

The lawsuit, according to LSRA Executive Director Ted Evgeniadis, was filed as an effort to hold Keystone Protein accountable in a way that exceeded what was being done by regulators.

“That’s exactly why our organization exists,” he said.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson granted a summary judgment in favor of LSRA, and the two parties settled on the $1 million agreement Thursday, officials said.

Other than the Susquehanna River, no Lancaster County waterways were directly affected by the Keystone Protein plant’s discharge, but Evgeniadis said it still makes sense to fund local projects, especially because they are downstream of Lebanon County.

“Their nitrogen pollution is still affecting water bodies that are close by and downstream,” he said.

In addition to the Lancaster County projects, the settlement will provide $762,500 to clean water initiatives elsewhere in south central Pennsylvania.

In the settlement, Keystone Protein also will pay the association’s attorney fees.

Evgeniadis said the Keystone Protein rendering plant came into compliance with clean water regulations in 2020.