With the Wolf administration expected to announce Friday which counties can resume partial economic activity on May 8, there appears to be little chance that Lancaster will be among them.

Lancaster County recorded 62 new coronavirus cases Thursday, leaving it still far from achieving one of the state's key criteria: fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day period.

Lancaster County's score under that formula was 140 when Wolf announced it last week, and it has been stuck in the 140s ever since. Thursday's score was 146, or still nearly three times above the threshold, based on 795 new cases over 14 days and our population of 545,724.

Wolf has made it clear that a county or region's score under the case formula is only one criteria that will be considered, along with hospital caseloads, testing abilities and other factors.

But his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, indicated Thursday that there will likely be little compromise on the 50 cases per 100,000 formula.

"The metric is necessary, but it's not sufficient," Levine said, citing the other factors also needed to reopen. If a county has a score well above 50, "it's much less likely to go to yellow," she added.

Wolf and Levine have made no final decisions on whether Lancaster will stand on its own when considered for reopening, or will be grouped with the Philadelphia region or southcentral Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County's case score is better than that of the southeastern region — which officials say is likely to be the last to reopen — but worse than scores in the southcentral region, which as a group are only moderately above the threshold.

All of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are under a "red" designation, which allows only life-sustaining business to be open. Yellow allows more businesses to open, along with day care centers, but it still limits restaurants to carry-out services and prohibits concerts, theater performances and other large gatherings.

"We'll be having more information about life in the yellow zone, so to speak, tomorrow," Levine said at her daily press briefing on Thursday.