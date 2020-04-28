Lancaster County will have to wait a few more weeks before it sees consistently warm weather, said Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's Weather Information center..

However, in a special weather discussion, Horst said he'd "go out on a limb" and predict that Lancaster won't experience temperatures as cool as this past weekend's for a while — at least until late October, he predicted.

Horst forecast that the temperature averages of the next two weeks will be cooler than April's typical average. The next two weeks will be a "temperature roller coaster ride" — warm days will be followed by a dip in the temperature, Horst said.

Tuesday is expected to see highs in the upper 50s, the National Weather Service in State College said, and Wednesday will follow with warmer temperatures in the lower 60s but a chance of rain in the morning and afternoon.

Thursday will have a "heavy rains at times," NWS said, and a high in the lower 60s. A rainy Thursday night will lead into a partly sunny Friday with temperatures in the 60s — or even low 70s, Horst said.

"We might be blessed with partly sunny and seasonable conditions," he said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-60s, the National Weather Service reported.