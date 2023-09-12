The Lancaster County STEM Alliance awarded $100,000 in grants for the 2023-24 school year to create new educational programs.

Precision Cobotics, CNH Industrial and Eastern Lancaster County School District will benefit from a $50,000 and two $25,000 Idea Incubator Funding grants, respectively, according to a news release. The businesses and school district were selected out of 15 applications submitted during the STEM Alliance's annual Workforce 2023 Summit in August.

Precision Cobotics was awarded its $50,000 grant for a robotics lab at Millersville University that will allow high school students whose age would normally prohibit them from working on industry equipment to obtain real-world experience in manufacturing. Serving as a bridge between high school and college programs, the lab will pair high school students with upper-level engineering MU students for a paid work experience in robot technology and the manufacturing industry.

Founded in 2022, Precision Cobotics is a Manheim Township-based management system focusing on automation and technology.

Through a $25,000 grant, CNH Industrial, a multinational engineering and technology company with a strong presence in Lancaster County through New Holland Agriculture, will create a job shadowing and project-based learning program for secondary students. Educators will be paid to align grade level curriculum to up to four career paths within the company. Up to five job shadowing slots will be available per quarter, with the potential to expand.

Elanco earned a $25,000 grant to develop a business education collaborative project that pairs educators with members of the business community to learn how their classroom content applies to the local economy. Following that experience, educators are tasked with creating project-based experiences in math, science, agriculture, business and gifted education for the district’s more than 2,000 students.

The Lancaster STEM Alliance is a group of business leaders, educators, community members and students who promote science, technology, education and mathematics innovation and leadership in Pennsylvania.

