Government data released Thursday showing the annual inflation rate at a 40-year high prompted the following reactions from Lancaster County elected officials, as well as several candidates for statewide office:

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Republican:

“Today’s inflation numbers are a disaster for the middle-class and seniors in Lancaster & York counties and across the country. Biden’s inflation will absolutely crush families’ budgets. This is Biden’s inflation crisis.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Republican:

“Inflation has now reached nearly 8%, another 40-year high. Gasoline prices were up 6.6% just last month, and 38% in the last year! The national average is now $4.32 per gallon, and in many places, prices are still rising. I’m glad the (Federal Reserve) will finally hike rates next week, but today’s print should be a wakeup call for the Biden administration. As inflationary pressures grow and Russia continues waging war on Ukraine, the president must act to ease the pocketbook pain Americans are feeling. The administration can start by reversing its disastrous anti-energy policies: restart the Keystone XL pipeline, expedite natural gas pipeline approvals, repeal its broad, punitive regulations on America’s oil and gas production, and withdraw the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin.”

County Commissioner Josh Parsons, Republican:

“New report showing 8% inflation. A 40 year high. An absolutely predictable result of flooding huge amounts of created/borrowed money into the economy. This is a devastating tax on working people and seniors on fixed incomes here in Lancaster County and beyond. #BuildBackBroke”

U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Bartos, Republican:

“The reckless spending policies pursued by the Biden admin are failing the American people. The 7.9% inflation rate — a 40-year high — is a tax on working families at a time when they can least afford it. Hardworking Americans are footing the bill for Democrats’ runaway spending.”

U.S. Senate candidate Carla Sands, Republican:

“Joe Biden can’t spend his way out of the inflation crisis.”

Pa. gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow, Republican:

“So much for that 3% inflationary ‘raise.’ Your money is worth far less today than it was 1 year ago thanks to the reckless fiscal ‘policy’ of the radical left.”

Many politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike, focused their comments on rising energy costs:

State Rep. Mike Sturla, Democrat:

“With Russia causing gas prices to increase, I co-sponsored a bill today that would suspend PA’s gasoline and diesel tax until the end of 2022.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Democrat:

“American families are getting squeezed at the pump from Putin’s war and corporate profiteering. That’s why I’m joining my colleagues to introduce the Windfall Profits Tax Act. It would require oil companies to return half their excess profits to families.”

Gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, Republican:

“The resources we need to reach energy independence are right here in Pennsylvania, but these resources are held hostage by (Gov. Wolf’s) radical agenda. It’s time to unlock PA’s potential. As Governor, I’ll make our Commonwealth an energy powerhouse.”

Gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman, Republican:

“Consumers should never have to choose between filling their tank and filling their grocery cart, but that is the reality created by the Biden administration’s embrace of the radical anti-energy production policies and world events.”

U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, Republican:

“It’s about time the Democrats acknowledge their anti-American energy policies have led to YOUR high gas prices. We must secure energy independence.”

President Joe Biden:

“Putin’s war (in Ukraine) won’t be painless for Americans, but we are doing everything we can to limit the impact on families. Our Administration secured the release of 60 million barrels from our and our allies’ Strategic Petroleum Reserves. (But) ... the reality is our economic and national security will remain vulnerable to the whims of those who control the oil supply chain across the world if we continue to rely on fossil fuels.”