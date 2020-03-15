Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Lancaster County will not be closing this Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

However, all 88 stores and licensee service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will be closed by Tuesday, March 16, the board said.

The closures are to slow the spread of the COVID-19, the board said.

All of the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will operate normal hours Sunday, March 15, and 34 locations will be open on Monday until 9 p.m., when the stores will close until further notice, the board said.

Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores all across Pennsylvania suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other group events and began limiting public access to its office facilities, the board announced.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board also reinforced with Fine Wine & Good Spirits cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure retail stores are as sanitary as possible.

Near the end of March, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will re-evaluate its operations, the board said.