The Lancaster County Board of Elections is standing by its decision to bar elections office staff from telling voters whether they’ve made clerical errors on their mail-in ballots.

The Pennsylvania Department of State acknowledges the practice of ballot curing – by which county officials work with voters to identify and fix clerical errors that would prevent a ballot from being counted – is optional for counties. Some counties are notifying voters of these errors, such as forgetting to date or sign the ballot envelope, to make sure no one who attempts to vote is disenfranchised on a technicality.

Allegheny County and Philadelphia, for instance, have posted lists on their websites to show which voters did not properly date or sign the outer envelope of their mail-in ballots. Voters there have until the end of Election Day to fix the mistake, otherwise their vote will not be counted.

At a Lancaster County county election board meeting on Monday, the two Republican commissioners said the county would not cure ballots, arguing the practice is on shaky legal ground. One of the commissioners, Josh Parsons, noted that past court cases have said a ballot is officially cast when a voter puts it in the mail or hands it to the county elections office, just like it would be when a voter places a filled-out ballot into a scanner at a polling place.

“It gets into issues of game-playing: Are they calling some voters in and not other voters?” Parsons said. “And I think this is one of the things that undermines confidence in elections, when you have, certainly, different counties doing different things, but when you also have questions about who’s being called in,” Parsons said.

He also said the state election code states that information about mail-in ballots should not be released before they are counted after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“The law has to mean something, whether we like it or not, it has to mean something,” Parsons said.

The three county commissioners double as the county board of elections during years they’re not running for office themselves.

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said the fact that counties are handling the issue differently could be a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker cited the same concern in his decision to vote against certifying Pennsylvania’s slate of electors for president in January 2021.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said he thinks the county should make an effort to cure mail-in ballots for voters if election officials have the time to do so.

At polling places, “when somebody makes a mistake when they’re marking their ballot, they can come over to the judge of elections and say, ‘I screwed up, can I please have another ballot?’ And we provide them another ballot,” Trescot said. “In this case, the ballot hasn’t been counted yet, it is sitting there and needs to be corrected and then the vote can be counted.”

When a voter hands in a mail-in ballot in person to the Lancaster County elections office, workers will quickly check for a date and signature as the voter hands it to them. But there’s no such opportunity for ballots that come through the mail, Miller said, not even if a voter contacts the elections office to report an oversight.

Voters who believe they may have messed up something on their ballot do have another option: They can go to their polling place during voting hours and request a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots are essentially for any voting emergency and cannot be denied to any voter. Election officials review them several days after the election to see if the voter is eligible.

Last-minute changes

At Monday’s board of elections meeting Monday, Lancaster County elections director Christa Miller said the county has received more than 40,000 mail-in ballots so far and that her office had set aside about 100 mail-in ballots on which voters appear to have made clerical errors.

On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled ballot envelopes must be dated between Sept. 19 and Nov. 8 of this year. Absentee ballots can show dates as far back as Aug. 30, according to the state Supreme Court order.

Because of the last-minute nature of that order, the process to start counting mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day will be a little slower, since most of the ballots have not been checked for incorrect dates, Miller said. Based on a review of only a portion of the ballots received, she said staff found just three ballots as of Monday morning that were dated incorrectly.

Also Saturday, the Department of State sent a survey to counties, asking them for information on how many undated or misdated ballots they’ve received. The survey also asks for a count of the ballots broken down by the voters’ party affiliation.

In a virtual press conference Monday, Chapman said the party registration information was something Department of State officials view as necessary, anticipating potential legal challenges by candidates in narrowly decided races. A statewide candidate trailing by a small number of votes may want to go to court to try to force the counting of some rejected ballots, for example.

“If counties don't provide it, we've said, ‘Counties, give us the information you do have,’” Chapman said. “That’s something we'll follow up with counties if they do not provide that, but we are asking counties to comply with that request.”

On Sunday, Parsons publicized a letter he wrote to state officials objecting to the guidance, calling it unprecedented and partisan in nature.

“There is no reason to ask for that information. It doesn’t matter to neutral arbiters of elections what parties those ballots are until they’re opened and it’s determined who wins and who loses,” Parsons said Monday.

Lancaster County officials did not fill out the survey on Monday, according to D’Agostino.

One thing is certain: Pennsylvania will see another flurry of lawsuits over this year’s elections.

The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference and voting rights groups have gone to federal court to challenge the state Supreme Court’s order limiting what dates are valid to write on mail-in ballots.

That lawsuit was filed Friday in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, Blair County’s board of elections asked the court to clarify its order about mail-in ballot dates, arguing that many voters in the county didn’t receive mail-in ballots until mid-October. In that county, a voter could conceivably date a ballot “correctly” according to the Supreme Court’s standards, even if it fell before Blair County issued ballots to its voters.

The Supreme Court rejected Blair County’s request on Monday.