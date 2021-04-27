With 23 callouts, 2020 was the busiest year for Lancaster County’s Special Emergency Response Team in its 19-year history, doubling its average annual activations.

But although COVID-19 played havoc with what passed for normal in 2020, SERT officials said the pandemic itself wasn’t a factor.

Instead, five activations were tied to unrest associated with social justice protests and September’s fatal police shooting of a Lancaster man, and three were to provide security details when former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the county.

Factoring those reasons out, 2020 was still SERT’s year busiest going back at least to 2014.

In comparison, in 2017, SERT was called out just five times, but 13 times in 2015. There were 10 activations in 2019 and 2014, while 2018 and 2016 saw 11 activations. The previous high was 19 activations in 2011. So far this year, SERT has been called three times.

While SERT officials can’t plan for how often they may be called in a given year, they must be ready to respond to situations beyond what an individual department has the expertise or equipment to handle solo.

“The whole purpose of SERT, or SWAT, anywhere in the country is to save lives,” Lancaster County Detective John Wettlaufer, SERT’s commander, said recently.

SERT members are primarily from area police departments, but also include firefighters, emergency medical personnel and a chaplain, according to Lancaster County Detective John Wettlaufer, SERT’s commander.

Of the 15 SERT activations not associated with protests or security details, eight were for barricaded armed persons; six were to assist in serving high-risk warrants, generally associated with drug activity; and one was for a hostage situation.

District Attorney Heather Adams, whose office oversees SERT, wouldn’t specify how many members are on the team, citing safety of the members. However, two past LNP | LancasterOnline stories reported membership at 67 and 71.

Adams was unaware of a SERT member having been injured in 2020.

Trained for specific mission

Police officers serving with SERT come from municipal departments. The Pennsylvania State Police, which provides coverage to more than 20 of the county's 60 municipalities, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern part, has its own team.

SERT members undergo a minimum of 16 hours of training a month, as required by the National Tactical Officers Association. For police officers, requirements include more stringent physical fitness and firearms standards than their regular departments may require.

“There’s courage, there’s commitment, there’s teamwork, and there’s a lot of planning and coordination that goes into (an activation),” Adams said. “The main goal is the safety of the person inside or both people — in a hostage situation ... and everybody in the public.”

Wettlaufer said SERT looks to recruit officers who show level-headedness and a proven ability to work in high-pressure situations.

“We’re not a bunch of jack-booted thugs,” he said, addressing a perception held by some members of the public. And not every call-up results in an arrest.

While Lancaster city has hired two social workers and other departments in the county have recently taken part in a pilot program to send out mental health professionals for calls involving mental health crises as policing evolves, such positions aren’t appropriate for SERT, according to officials.

“It typically would be an unstable situation (for SERT to be activated.) We need to stabilize it first,” said Chief County Detective Kent Switzer.

SERT members include trained negotiators who can deal with people who are barricaded or have hostages, Wettlaufer said.

Last year, $95,000 was budgeted for SERT training, overtime for home departments, equipment and upkeep. SERT ended $23,422 over budget for the year.