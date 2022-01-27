Lancaster County could see several inches of snow from a potentially major winter storm later this week, though totals could vary wildly depending on a number of factors, according to a local weather expert.

The likeliest scenario for much of Lancaster County is that Friday’s storm will be a “nuisance or minor event,” with most of the area receiving 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, said Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center. Some eastern parts of the county, such as near Welsh Mountain in East Earl and Salisbury townships, could see higher snowfall totals near 3 to 4 inches.

But those totals could increase to upward of 6 inches of snow if the rapidly moving storm system shifts about 50 miles farther west than expected as it makes its way north through the Atlantic Ocean.

A slight shift east of the same distance, and the county could receive little or no snow, Elliott said.

“It’s a very challenging (system) to forecast,” he said. “There’s many moving pieces.”

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting less than half an inch of snow in the area Friday, continuing through early Saturday afternoon. AccuWeather forecast a much larger storm that could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Light snow could begin falling Friday morning, lasting through the late afternoon or early evening before tapering off in the night, Elliott said.

Temperatures Friday night will be near or slightly above freezing, potentially causing roads to become slick but likely not snow-covered, during evening commutes.

Snowfall will likely conclude sometime before sunrise Saturday, but even a slight westerly shift in the storm’s trajectory could cause snow to continue falling throughout the day.

Though snowfall is expected to conclude in Lancaster County by daylight Saturday, wind chill temperatures that day will feel “bone-chilling” in the wake of the storm, Elliott said.

The high temperature Saturday will be in the 20s, but winds of about 20 to 30 mph will make it feel closer to the single digits.

“I think a lot of people are going to be ready for spring by the time we flip the calendar to February,” Elliott said.

The two different energy systems that will eventually combine into the storm are currently located thousands of miles away over British Columbia and the northern Rocky Mountains. Those systems will begin diving southeast across the United States before combining and quickly gaining strength off the eastern coast of Florida.

That’s where the shifts will occur that could impact how much more or less snowfall — if any — Lancaster County receives.

In Pennsylvania, most of the snow is expected to fall east of the I-95 corridor. Lancaster County and the Susquehanna Valley are located along the western edge of the area the storm is expected to impact, and systems like it are “notorious for having very sharp cut-offs” where snow accumulates and where it doesn’t, Elliott said.

“A distance of 50 miles could separate 1 inch of snow from double-digit totals,” he said. “Trying to finesse that western edge of where the heaviest snowfall will cut off will be critical in determining the ultimate outcome.”

The storm appears primed to become a “bomb cyclone” — a weather system where central pressure drops more than 24 millibars within a 24-hour period, causing it to rapidly strengthen in intensity.

Southeastern New England is forecast to receive the brunt of the storm, with blizzards, whiteout conditions and upward of 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in those areas.

“This will go down as a very major, impactful, even potentially historic snowstorm in coastal regions of New England,” Elliott said.