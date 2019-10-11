Foliage in most of southeastern Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, is still "still essentially green," according to the most recent state report on seasonal color changes.

Most of the state is nearing peak foliage in about a week but Lancaster County is still weeks away from seeing its most brilliant colors, according to a statewide map by the Bureau of Forestry at the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

"The recent drop to seasonable to below-average temperatures across the state has pushed the most substantial and widespread transition to fall forest colors seen so far this season," the weekly statewide report states.

The best fall foliage viewing this week will be in northcentral and northeastern Pennsylvania.

While some eastern counties bordering the Mason-Dixon line are showing "spotty signs of the season," the report states many of those counties - including Lancaster- are "essentially green."

Tourism site smokymountains.com offers a nationwide fall foliage forecast each year, and according to its interactive map for 2019, Lancaster County is expected to show its most vibrant color, or "peak season," starting Oct. 19.

However, there's no need to go too far to already see some fall colors.

About an hour away, the northern range of the William Penn State Forest in Berks county is already showing color on sassafras, birch, and maple trees, according to the report.