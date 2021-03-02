Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office could soon be wearing body cameras.

The office is looking to purchase Axon body cameras for 16 deputies, with an additional four cameras as backup, for a total of 20.

“I think this is going to add another level of transparency to the Sheriff’s Office and give us increased accountability,” Sheriff Chris Leppler said at the commissioners’ Tuesday work session.

Leppler said his office is working on a policy for the body cameras. He said the cameras would be used by the warrant service, civil, transport and K9 units, which all travel outside of the already heavily recorded courthouse to perform their tasks.

Total cost for the cameras, if the contract is approved by the commissioners on Wednesday, would be $174,560. Leppler said he would expect to receive and begin rolling out the cameras “in the next several months.”

The purchase would bring the total number of body cameras in county government to 65.

Last month, the commissioners approved the purchase of 20 cameras at the Lancaster County Prison for its transportation staff. That was in addition to the 25 cameras the prison has been using for the last six years for its correctional supervisors.

“It keeps my staff professional and changes the attitude of the prisoners,” Warden Cheryl Steberger said of the usefulness of the cameras.

Following the killing of George Floyd in police custody last summer in Minneapolis — and subsequent protests in downtown Lancaster — Commissioner Craig Lehman had pushed for cameras for county employees who carry guns as part of their official duties.

Several local police departments have deployed body cameras over the past two years. They include East Cocalico, Lititz, Manheim Borough, Strasburg, Northern Lancaster County Regional and Lancaster city. The city was the first law enforcement agency in the county to begin using them, in May 2019.