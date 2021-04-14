Lancaster County residents seeking concealed carry gun permits now have a more convenient option available to them.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began accepting applications online earlier this month.

Applicants will still go through the same background checks as before, but the new system cuts out the need for a visit to the county courthouse, Chief Deputy Christopher Riggs explained.

Lancaster has roughly 55,000 concealed carry permit holders and is one of eight counties switching to accepting online applications in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system is run by a company named Permitium, which according to its website is a North Carolina-based company which provides processing support for various types of permits, as well as vital records and fingerprints. It says it is currently working in over 200 counties and has helped process over 900,000 carry permits.

When the pandemic first began, Riggs said, the county began a system for accepting applications by mail, which was labor intensive. Before the pandemic, applicants needed to visit the Sheriff's Office — on the first floor of the 50 N. Duke St. courthouse — to apply in person, pay the $20 application fee and have their photo taken.

The county typically processes 10,000 to 12,000 applications and renewals a year.

Under the Permitium system, applicants can submit their applications for either a first-time permit or renewal of an existing permit at lancasterpa.permitium.com/ccw/start. If approved, applicants will need to schedule an appointment at the Sheriff’s Office to have their photo taken and sign their permit.

Applying online will cost slightly more, at $25, with $5 going to Permitium and for credit card processing. Permit applications can still be done in person at the Sheriff’s Office for $20, though it will now be through kiosks located in the lobby.

Riggs said officials hope the new system will save the department money in the form of fewer hours spent processing the initial applications or opening envelops. Use of the system is free to the county.

Officials are also hoping that in the future they will be able to use the system to notify permit holders when their permits are about to expire. That would be a “huge” savings in mailing costs, Riggs said.

The new system also comes at a time when interest in carrying a concealed weapon is spiking.

“We are processing, through the mail system, about 120 applications a day,” Riggs said. “When people were just walking in the door it was probably about 50-60.”