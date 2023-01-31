Lancaster County commissioners are set to approve a third contract extension for an outside agency to provide temporary courthouse guards, while the sheriff reports making headway on beefing up his permanent force.

Under the 90-day contract extension, York-based Schaad Detective Services would provide four unarmed, uniformed guards instead of the 10 guards required by the previous agreement. The four remaining guards will be paid at a rate of $37.93 an hour.

The estimated cost of the three-month agreement, $78,894.40, reflects the four guards working a full 40-hour week until May 9.

The new extension eliminates six of the more expensive armed guards from Schaad, who were paid at a rate of $53.66 an hour.

“Schaad has been a huge help for us during this unprecedented time of hiring,” Lancaster County Sheriff Chris Leppler said Tuesday at a commissioners meeting. “I can tell you in the 28 years with the sheriff's office, this is the worst I've seen it.”

But Leppler also indicated the department’s luck may be turning, as he expects at least four new deputies to start work in the next month.

The hope is to no longer need Schaad’s services after this contract extension ends, Leppler said. One exception to that: The department could be short of deputies when many of them are attending training sessions later this year, Leppler said, and the department may need to enlist outside help for a few weeks during that time.

According to 2022 salary data obtained from the county, most deputy sheriffs made a base salary in the range of $41,000 to $45,000, which does not include overtime and other compensation.

But hiring bonuses approved by the commissioners can push that up by $7,500 if a new recruit stays on for at least a year.

The bonuses will remain in place for any county department that has a vacancy rate of at least 25%, commissioners have repeatedly pledged. Leppler said the sheriff’s department currently has 12 vacancies.