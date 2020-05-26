A Sheetz convenience store in Manheim Township has been closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, company officials announced.

An employee working at the Sheetz store at 1699 Oregon Pike tested positive for the virus, according to a Tuesday news release.

That employee’s last shift at the store was on May 19.

“According to our ongoing protocols, this store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitation and disinfecting,” Sheetz officials said in an emailed statement. “However, because of expected low staffing levels, the inside of this store will be closed for the time being.”

Sheetz officials said they are now “working with” other employees who may have been exposed to the virus.

Employees will be paid while the store is closed, they said.

Customers will still be able to use the store’s gas pumps, but they will have to pay at the pump with credit or debit cards, officials said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Read more: