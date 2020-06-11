A Sheetz convenience store in East Hempfield Township has been closed to customers because an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

That’s according to Sheetz officials, who announced Thursday evening that the store at 3101 Columbia Avenue was closed so it can be “professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen.”

The closure is out of caution, Sheetz officials said, emphasizing their concern for customers’ and employees’ health.

The coronavirus-positive employee last worked in the store on June 5, according to the announcement.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” they said. “All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.”

Fuel pumps at the store also are being sanitized, officials said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related coverage