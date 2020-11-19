Lancaster County broke its one-day COVID-19 case record with 368 new confirmed and probable cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The last record was set Saturday, Nov. 14, with 276 new cases. The county's total case count is now 13,221.

The state also continued its record-breaking week with another 7,126 residents testing positive for COVID-19 since yesterday; in total, the state has reporteed 288,978 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In addition, 9,581 total Pa. residents have died from COVID-19 this year.

Wednesday evening, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said there were 469 total COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County. A call to Dr. Diamantoni around noon today was not returned, so updated numbers are not available at this time.

Three people from Lancaster County in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county's total death count to 502. The additional three deaths means that six people from the county have died from COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, according to the state's health department.

So far, 2,629,527 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.