Lancaster County hit a record temperature of 96 on Thursday — the third record high in four days — just before storms moved into the region, bringing with them cooler temperatures and much-needed rain.

The county reached 96 around 2 p.m. Thursday, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 1919, according to data from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center. Labor Day Monday’s mark of 97 broke a 1929 record and Tuesday’s 95 broke a 1922 record. Wednesday clocked in at 96 degrees, just shy of the 1922 mark of 98.

Kyle Elliott, director of the weather center, said the September heat wave is highly unusual but not unheard of. Records show September temperatures spiked in 1983, setting five records for the month, three consecutively from Sept. 18 to 20.

“An early September heat wave of this magnitude and duration is not unprecedented but has happened less than a handful of times in the last century,” Elliott said. “It is highly unusual to experience more than (two) consecutive days with highs in the mid- to upper 90s in September, but after today we will have had four in a row.”

Forecasters say today’s high will hover around 90, with showers bringing temperatures back down around a more seasonable 80 by Sunday. The Millersville weather center forecast is predicting 1 to 2 inches of rain in the county over the weekend with the highest chance of precipitation Sunday.

Following the weekend the rainfall, and temperatures should start to fall, with Wednesday’s forecast calling for a high in the low 70s.