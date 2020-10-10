Lancaster County recorded its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases Saturday as Pennsylvania continued on its autumn COVID-19 upswing.

The county logged 104 new cases, according to the state Department of Health, topping the previous one-day record of 93, set on Sept. 23. Testing volume was higher than usual, but well below the one-day record set in July.

Statewide, the 1,742 new cases recorded Saturday was the highest one-day total since the 1,751 new cases logged on April 10, exactly six months earlier.

The high daily numbers are a continuation of an increase that began in late September and so far shows no sign of slowing down.

An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data shows that the current county and state rates of new cases are as high as in early May, when Pennsylvania was under full lockdown due to the pandemic. At that time, rates were decreasing from their April peaks, and the first group of counties was about to move to the “yellow” phase of partial reopening.

Over the past 14 days, Lancaster County has had 714 new COVID-19 cases, for a rate of 131 per 100,000 population. That’s the highest rate since May 6, according to LNP | LancasterOnline's analysis.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has reported 15,818 new cases over the past 14 days, or 124 per 100,000 population. That’s the highest rate since May 7, which was the day before the first 24 counties moved from the red of lockdown to the yellow phase of partially reopening their economies.

All counties had moved to the “green” phase of reopening by early July.