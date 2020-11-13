Lancaster County and Pennsylvania again set new records Friday for the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The county recorded 247 new cases, easily eclipsing Wednesday's record of 202.

Pennsylvania logged 5,531 new cases, topping Thursday's record of 5,488.

Hospitalizations also continued to increase as health officials brace for growing pressures on health care systems as more illnesses follow the continuing surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals reported a combined 76 COVID-19 patients today, the highest number since at least mid-May.

LGH reported 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care — the most since May 29. Twelve of those patients were on ventilators, the most since mid-May or earlier.

Across the state, there were 2,196 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 2,080 on Thursday and 1,948 on Wednesday.