coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

For the first time, Lancaster County has recorded more than 200 new coronavirus cases in a single day.

The county logged 202 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, beating the previous one-day record of 190 cases, set five days ago.

Statewide, Pennsylvania recorded a new record of 4,711 new cases on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 4,361 new cases, set a day earlier.

The volume of testing was higher than usual, but so was the percentage of tests that came back positive.

Health officials have said the rising positivity rates — at 6.9% in Pennsylvania over the past week and 6.5% in Lancaster County — are an indicator of growing community spread if the virus.

They continue to urge Pennsylvanians to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.