For the first time, Lancaster County has recorded more than 200 new coronavirus cases in a single day.

The county logged 202 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, beating the previous one-day record of 190 cases, set five days ago.

Statewide, Pennsylvania recorded a new record of 4,711 new cases on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 4,361 new cases, set a day earlier.

The volume of testing was higher than usual, but so was the percentage of tests that came back positive.

Health officials have said the rising positivity rates — at 6.9% in Pennsylvania over the past week and 6.5% in Lancaster County — are an indicator of growing community spread if the virus.

They continue to urge Pennsylvanians to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.