Lancaster County set another daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday as the pandemic's fall surge showed no sign of slowing.

The 117 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health surpassed the county’s previous daily record of 104, set on Oct. 10.

Statewide, there were 2,641 new cases, the second-highest daily figure of the pandemic. The record is 2,751, which was set on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations also continued to increase, locally and statewide, and October's death toll has surpassed September's.

The 14-day average daily number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania increased again by 30, and reached 1,051 on Friday, it's highest level since mid-June. In Lancaster County, the 14-day daily average increased to nearly 32 — its highest level since mid-July.

On Friday morning, there were 40 patients at either Lancaster General or WellSpan Ephrata hospitals, the highest combined number since July 7, according to daily updates posted on their websites.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 12 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the month’s statewide total to 642, up from 469 in September. The state reported 44 new deaths on Thursday, the highest daily total since June 24.

Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, reported two additional COVID-19 deaths locally on Friday. That raised October’s total here to 17, up from 13 in September.

While the rate of hospitalizations and deaths remain well below their spring peaks, health officials fear the numbers will continue to grow if the trend of rapidly increasing new cases is not reversed.

They continue to urge Pennsylvanians to combat further spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.