Lancaster County’s salary board on Monday set the minimum wage for county employees at $15 per hour, though a proposal to further boost the salaries over the next two years met with hesitation from the county’s Republican commissioners.

The bump in pay comes amid hiring difficulties for the county, which has lost roughly 200 employees since 2019, Commissioner John Trescot said, attributing the losses to low pay.

“I think we owe it to people working in this county,” Trescot said. “Every (employee) we’ve lost was making less than $15 an hour.”

About 130 employees, roughly 8% of the county workforce, will benefit from the salary boost, including clerical workers, interns and magisterial district judge staff, among others, Trescot said. Employees making less than $15 per hour will see their pay increase after Sept. 26.

Michelle Gallo, the county human resources director, said the wage increase will cost about an extra $91,000 this year, noting that the county is not likely to fill all open positions that fall under the hourly wage mark. Trescot said the raise will have little impact on the 2023 budget.

The new minimum wage is still lower than the median hourly wage across Lancaster County, which is $18.42, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gallo said the $15 figure was chosen to reflect the pay levels in counties of similar size across Pennsylvania.

The salary board also discussed a two-year freeze to merit-based raises for county employees, to be replaced by a 5% annual raise across the board. Gallo said the move would make the county a more competitive employer and help retain mid-level workers.

Lancaster County falls below market-rate wages for mid-level employees, Gallo said, and a 5% increase in 2023 and 2024 would bring up those wages. She said the raises would cost $3 million to $4 million a year, depending on how many open positions can be filled.

GOP commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons expressed concern about scaling up wages, citing potential frustration from employees who would go two years without merit bonuses. D’Agostino and Parsons said they would like to see the pay increase happen on a position-by-position level over time, not across the board all at once.

Department heads from county agencies argued salary increases are necessary, even if it comes with a merit-bonus freeze, as they struggle to retain employees with noncompetitive pay. Andrew Spade, the county prothonotary, said it has become difficult to fill senior-level positions because employees don’t stay long enough to gain essential experience.

D’Agostino encouraged officials to come to the salary board more often when they experience hiring “crises,” though President Judge David Ashworth said the county is seeing a “crisis across the board” that should be addressed all at once by wage increases.

The salary board will meet again Oct. 3, when it will continue discussing potential raises.