Lancaster County commissioners Wednesday are expected to approve the purchase of ballot-sorting machinery to process what election officials say will be a higher volume of mail-in ballots for the November general election.

The move follows an Aug. 2 state Supreme Court decision upholding Act 77, the election law that introduced no-excuse mail-in voting.

At their work session Tuesday, commissioners discussed the merits of the machines, which are meant to speed the process of sorting ballots so election results can be certified closer to the time polls close.

Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said Act 77 poses difficulties for the county around election season, as voters increasingly opt to send in their votes instead of traveling to the polls.

“People deserve to have election results by election night, and that hasn’t really been possible since Act 77,” Parsons said.

Parsons and fellow GOP Commissioner Ray D’Agostino are outspoken critics of Act 77. Earlier this month, the two called for the bipartisan County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to back a full repeal of the 2019 election law. Their proposed resolution failed.

Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk and registrar, said the county already has received nearly 30,000 mail-in ballot requests for the general election, and she expects the number to rise to around 50,000.

The increase in requests indicates a growing desire to use mail-in ballots, said Democratic Commissioner John Trescot, who favors investing in mail-in technology.

“Since the Supreme Court has upheld Act 77, it’s appropriate for us to address how we can do it as well as it can be done,” Trescot said.

Commissioners are set to purchase the Agilis ballot sorter from Runbeck Elections Services, which scans mail-in ballots to detect envelope thickness and whether they have a signature and date. The machine flags envelopes without a signature or date for a manual review.

Miller said the machine likely will save election staff more than 1,000 hours. During the May primary, workers spent 1,200 hours sorting 23,000 ballots. The ballot-sorting equipment can do that work in less than 100 hours, she said.

The equipment costs $304,000 with a service agreement of $35,000 per year.

Commissioners also discussed the purchase of two Opex ballot extractors, for $80,050, to open up to 6,400 ballots per hour.

Both of the purchases are covered fully under the state Legislature’s newly approved Election Integrity Grant Program, which distributes funds to help counties administer elections. The funds, Miller said, are expected to arrive by Sept. 1, and the equipment is expected to arrive later that month for use in November.

Miller said the transparency around Election Day will not change, and members of the media and the community will still be able to observe the ballot-counting process.

Jeff Ellington, CEO of Phoenix-based Runbeck, said several counties across Pennsylvania already use the company’s ballot-sorting software, and even more requested equipment after Act 77 was upheld.

Miller said the county has communicated with other counties that use the ballot-sorting and extracting equipment, and officials have shared positive feedback.