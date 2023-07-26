Seven Lancaster County senior centers will extend their hours of operation through Friday, as weather forecasters expect a heat wave hitting the region to last into the weekend.

Hours vary by facility.

Weather forecasts call for temperatures to reach into the 90s, with high humidity. Extended exposure to the heat is a health risk, particularly for older adults and children, according to health experts.

Columbia Senior Center and Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center will be open Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SACA Senior Center in Lancaster will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next Gen Senior Center in Quarryville will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Millersville Senior Center will be open Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lititz Senior Center will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.