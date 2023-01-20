Multiple Lancaster County organizations sent buses of people to the 50th annual March for Life in Washington D.C., the first since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The Lancaster County Republican Committee sent a bus early Friday morning with 48 registered passengers. The bus was sponsored by Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin as well as Representative Brett Miller.

Smucker, who attended the sendoff, said with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which federally ensured the right to an abortion, the mood at the march would be much lighter.

"We think this sort of corrects that record after 50 years," Smucker said referring to the overturn of Roe. "At the same time, we also know that now this is the beginning of a new phase, where these folks are going to be engaged in ensuring that we protect the right to live."

Smucker also highlighted current legislation that would ensure any baby born in an abortion attempt would receive medical treatment for survival.

Lisa Colon, assistant treasurer for the Lancaster County Republican Committee, organized the trip in two weeks and said there were more than 40 people attending. Around 20 of those were from Lancaster Bible College, according to Students for Life at LBC social media manager Laura Forwood. A senior in the criminal justice program, Forwood said large events like the March for Life are encouraging for students like herself.

"When you're saying the unpopular thing in the world, it's easy to feel like you're alone, or you're crazy," Forwood said. "But when you're around people that have a similar mind for just a day it gives you this overwhelming sense of support and propels you to go further in the mission."

Just over a mile away, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church also prepped for its own bus trip to the march after 7 a.m. Mass. It was organizer Rosie Gross' 35th attendance.

Gross had heavily detailed pamphlets providing insight, directions, maps and advice to attendees during the march. The pamphlets outlined the reason for attending in a post-Roe America, saying the March for Life needs to demand Congress pass federal legislation to "protect the unborn" and prevent abortion from being legal in any state.

"Indeed the goal of us pro-lifers in Pennsylvania is to make our Commonwealth abortion free!" the pamphlet read.

Two attendees, Carol Stein and Allen Mantz, said they have been attending the rally with Saint Leo for years because of the organization and passion of the group.

Stein, who has been going to the rally for decades since her infancy, said the mood is definitely going to be different without Roe.

"I feel like the rally is going to be more like a victory rally proclaiming the praise of what has happened. But the remembrance of what still needs to come," Stein said.