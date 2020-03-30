Two Lancaster County retirement communities that previously reported COVID-19 had been confirmed on their campuses issued updates Monday –Landis Homes to report a death and Pleasant View Communities to say it now has six cases, all in one unit at its skilled nursing facility.

Landis Homes said in a posted statement that the resident with COVID-19 "passed away this morning at the hospital." The resident was previously described as someone who lived in a west campus cottage and "had very little contact with others," and the home has not reported any other cases.

The state Department of Health previously reported two other COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Pleasant View Communities said in a posted statement that when a resident tests positive, "we take great care to ensure they’re made comfortable in an isolated setting and are under constant supervision. While caring for residents in isolation, staff wear full protective equipment, including medical gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks, and are restricted to working solely in this unit."

Pleasant View also said one staff member working in its home care division has tested positive and has been quarantined at home.

The employee had not worked with any clients since March 21, the home said, it and it has "contacted all people who have come into contact with this employee, and thus far, there have not been any additional positive tests."

"While many have elected to continue to receive home care, we are weighing a temporary suspension of these services," it said. The post also said the home expects additional cases "because this disease especially impacts people who live in communal settings," and described additional precautions and policies in place.

So far at least four other nursing homes and retirement communities in Lancaster County have confirmed one or more cases; a running log of cases local organizations have reported is here.