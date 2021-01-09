The number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, continues to increase.

As of noon on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pa. to date sits at 713,310, an increase of 10,045 from Friday's count. In Lancaster County, the COVID-19 case count has grown by 514, bringing the total to 31,300 to date.

514 is the second largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. The largest one-day increase occurred on Dec. 14, when the county gained 720 new COVID-19 cases over a 24 hour period.

The COVID-19 death toll is also rising in Pa. and in Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll has reached 17,667, growing by 273 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the COVID-19 death toll in Lancaster County has grown by six, leaving the total at 785.

As of Friday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni indicated there have been 750 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county. This story will be updated when we receive the new count from Dr. Diamantoni.

To date, 3,367,593 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

