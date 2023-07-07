Lancaster County experienced its first heat wave of 2023, just as some experts have recorded the highest global temperature on record.

According to the Millersville University Weather Information Center, temperatures in Lancaster exceeded the 90-degree mark for three straight days, Tuesday through Thursday, with highs reaching 91, 92 and 91, respectively. Temperatures have averaged nearly six degrees above normal this July.

“The hottest day of the year so far actually occurred on June 2 with a high of 96,” weather center Director Kyle Elliott said. “All record-high temperatures at Millersville in July are between 96 to 104, so the past three days pale in comparison.”

The heat wave coincides with an Associated Press report that the University of Maine’s global temperature analyzer hit a new unofficial high Thursday, for the third time this week. The global temperature peaked at 62.9 (17.18 Celsius). Prior to this week, the global temperature had not exceeded 17 on the Celsius scale in the 44 years the university had been monitoring climate data.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration did not confirm the University of Maine’s findings, but said the planet is in a warm period due to climate change, according to the report.

The county is experiencing an abnormal weather year, with record low snow and rainfall totals, and the driest May on record. In addition to a drought watch and a burn ban, air currents have brought smoke from Canadian wildfires into the county twice, giving the area some of the worst air quality in the country in June.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection renewed its drought watch, following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. DEP is encouraging residents and nonfarm businesses to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use.

A new weather pattern — El Niño — is moving in, changing water temperatures and wind patterns across the country, but Elliott said the string of dry, rough weather cannot be pinned on one factor.

“The impacts of the strengthening El Niño have not yet reached the local area,” Elliott said. “It’s a ‘big leap’ and, frankly, inaccurate to fully blame El Niño for the bouts of poor air quality, thunderstorms, heat and humidity that Lancaster County residents have dealt with so far this summer.”

While a series of showers and thunderstorms have passed through the area, righting some of the rain deficits, Elliott said the weather center is predicting hot, muggy weather for the next week or two.

The National Weather Service is calling for showers over the weekend, leading to clearer weather starting Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.