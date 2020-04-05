Five more people have died from COVID-19, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Sunday.

The five deaths bring the county's total of COVID-19-related deaths to 13.

Two people died at Mennonite Home Communities, one person at Penn Medicine Lancaster General hospital, one at Brethren Village and one at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Diamantoni said.

Three of the people who died were in their 90s, one was in their 80s and another was in their 50s, Diamantoni said.

Pennsylvania's Department of Health currently reports eight COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County — the numbers may not match Diamantoni's count due to the state counting positive tests and deaths as of midnight or because the state reports cases by the person's county of residence, not death.