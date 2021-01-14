COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to rise, with latest reports showing that more than 350 people have reported positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County officially saw 376 more reported cases of COVID-19, bringing the county-wide total to 33,017 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 6,725 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 748,564, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported another 313 deaths from COVID-19. In total 18,742 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19.

Lancaster County accounted for 14 of those recent deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state reported that 820 people in the county have died from COVID-19 in total.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Wednesday night that 768 people in Lancaster County had died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. This figure will be updated.

To date, 3,427,975 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.