After securing a consultant to help guide the development of a new jail, Lancaster County officials are now looking to add two county residents to an advisory committee that will drive major decisions on design plans.

Those interested in volunteering can email or call the commissioners office, said Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot. The board of commissioners will decide who fills the two roles at a July 26 public meeting, Trescot said.

The board of commissioners is looking for applicants to submit a statement of interest and information on any relevant experience, rather than a traditional resume, before the July 26 meeting.

The commissioners’ commitment to add the two community members is a victory for advocacy groups that have been pushing for the move.

The county wants one community member of the committee to be a nearby resident of the new jail site, just south of the city border in a tucked-away 78-acre farm in Lancaster Township.

The second community member, Trescot said, will be from one of the local criminal justice advocacy groups that have been active on issues affecting inmates and their families.

Perhaps the most visible advocacy group in the county has been Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, led by the couple Jean Bickmire and Jonathan Fox.

“We’re happy they’re including people in the community,” Bickmire said. But “we think there could be more people from the advocacy community” to be part of the committee.

Michelle Batt of the Lancaster Bail Fund, which advocates for eliminating the cash bail system in Lancaster County, said a member of Have a Heart would make a good candidate for the committee.

“They have been around for a decade asking for a new jail,” said Batt, who also commended the commissioners for including outside members.

John Maina, a leader in the group Central Penn Equity Project and a former correctional officer at Lancaster County Prison, said the county’s pledge to add two committee members from outside county government into the advisory committee was a welcome development.

But Maina still wants to see a wider range of perspectives in the process, from those in the LGBTQ community, Black and Hispanic residents, and even people whose views on criminal justice diverge from those of county leaders.

“I want to celebrate the grassroots groups that have made this possible. I do believe this is a win and wouldn’t have happened without them,” Maina said. “I also want to be critical of our (county) government and say that’s not enough anymore.”

Black and Latino residents have been disproportionately represented inside Lancaster County Prison. Black residents make up 4% of the county’s population, yet they made up 20% of the jail population in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Similarly, Latino residents make up 10% of the county’s population, but 24% of the county jail population.

Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP, said his organization wants the committee to have an equitable makeup of different racial groups, as well as women.

Various department heads of facilities management, information technology and purchasing, and prison officials will be part of the committee, which includes several women but no people of color, Trescot said.

The commissioner said groups representing minority populations or others interested in the new jail’s design can submit their names to join the committee and participate in a slate of planned community meetings as the project progresses.

Watson also said the NAACP hopes the committee will address policies that could reduce the number of people who enter the criminal justice system to begin with and reentry programs for people leaving it.

“We would like to see the number of people in the prison reduced, not more people going into the prison,” Watson said.

The Miami-based consulting firm CGL, in its winning bid to act as a project manager for the new jail, offered to set up channels to communicate with residents about the jail, set up a website for residents to keep up on the project and help run community meetings.

“We hope that various communities within the county will be able to come to these meetings” and provide input to the design committee and county officials, Trescot said.

Trescot stressed that those interested in joining the committee must be ready to commit a few hours of their time every week to it.

County officials also expect the committee to stay active through the two-year design process of the new facility.

At certain points, Trescot said, the committee likely will meet every week on Wednesday.