Lancaster County officials are looking for six members of the public to serve on its Youth Intervention Center advisory board.

The new positions were created as a result of the county’s reclassification last month to “second class A” based on population increases.

Under the county’s former classification, the center’s advisory board did not have citizen representation.

The county commissioners will pick three members and the president judge will pick three.

They are looking for: citizens with an interest or background in juvenile justice and/or child welfare issues; a commitment to the center’s values of teamwork, safety, integrity, respect and compassion; and who are willing to participate in quarterly board meetings.

Interested applicants can apply via one of following links:

To be considered for appointment by the county commissioners, go to here.

For an appointment by the president judge, apply here.

Deadline to apply is April 1. Positions are expected to be filled by April 22. County and court employees are not eligible. Applicants are subject to background checks.