There will be new leaders in place across many of Lancaster County’s public and private schools this school year, and a number of new or significantly renovated schools. Here’s a rundown on new faces and places.

Penn Manor

Penn Manor's former assistant superintendent for secondary education Phil Gale replaced former Superintendent Mike Leichliter July 1. Leichliter served in the role for 13 years before taking on the superintendent position at Harwood Unified Union School District in Vermont. Before starting as assistant superintendent in the 2019-20 school year, Gale was the principal at Penn Manor High School for 10 years and worked as the dean of students, assistant principal and associate principal there.

Gale has lived in the now-5,400 student district for 21 years. He and his wife, Jill Montgomery, raised their two sons who graduated from Penn Manor, Grant and Aaron, in Millersville Borough.

“I'm extremely excited,” Gale said during an interview in April.

“I'm honored. And, in some ways, I'm humbled because Penn Manor is a great place. It's a special place to me, and I look forward to continuing the great work that's being done here now and we have a strong history to build off of.”

In addition to starting the school year with a new superintendent, the school district’s flagship high school will feature a number of significant changes.

Penn Manor High School's construction project that began with brainstorming in 2014 is expected to wrap up in time for the first day of school Aug. 29. The $100 million project included the construction of a new auxiliary gym, athletic and physical education spaces, a media center connected to an information technology classroom, new district offices, renovations to the school's kitchen and cafeteria as well as the installation of parking lots and landscaping.

The once-370,000-square-foot building now spans about 390,000 square feet but relies more on vertical and usable spaces, said Penn Manor business manager Chris Johnston. Additionally, in the way of functional design Penn Manor added more than a dozen garage doors to classrooms throughout the newly renovated high school. The doors open up into a larger space for collaboration between classrooms and to access shared materials.

“We wanted to make sure that the design of the building was functional, representative of our community to celebrate the great foundation that we have, but also to make sure that we're prepared for the future,” said Gale.

Eastern Lancaster County School District

Michael Snopkowski left his role as assistant superintendent of Avon Grove School District in Chester County to take over as Elanco's superintendent Feb. 28. The upcoming school year will be his first full one with the district after replacing Bob Hollister. Hollister, the county's longest-tenured superintendent, retired after leading the 2,700-student district for 14 years. Snopkowski, of Oxford, has five children with his wife Alexandra.

“I’m very appreciative that the school board and the school district have decided that they want to go with me,” he said in an interview in December 2021. “It’s a very difficult process when you know you’re competing against other really good candidates, and I’m just so appreciative that (they are) going to give me a chance.”

Manheim Central School District

Ryan Axe became Manheim Central School District's superintendent March 1 and will begin his first full school year in September. Axe, who formerly served as Warwick School District's director of secondary education, replaced former Manheim Central Superintendent Peter J. Aiken. Aiken resigned in September 2021 to become superintendent of the Central York School District. Axe, 50, currently lives in East Hempfield Township with his wife Jen, and three children, Konnor, Brynn and Caden.

"I just feel really fortunate and blessed to have been given this opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to it," Axe told LNP | LancasterOnline in January.

Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District will nearly double its middle school population as it wraps up construction of its new Huesken Middle School shortly after the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. With a new capacity of 1,200 students, the building can now house sixth grade students, alleviating the burden previously placed on the district's elementary schools.

The $100 million project, initially expected to conclude prior to the start of the school year, is nearly finished but has delayed an in-person start for students. Virtual instruction will begin the day classes were originally set to start on Wednesday and continue with a staggered in-person start date beginning Aug. 29 with sixth grade students. Upon the completion of construction, renovations to Smoketown Elementary will begin.

Pequea Valley School District

Pequea Valley School District is in the initial stages of a construction project for its middle and high schools. A public hearing was held in June and the school board listened to a presentation on bids Aug. 2. Low bids for the project have come in at $92.9 million. Authorization to begin work is expected this month and the target date for completion is November 2024.

School District of Lancaster

The School District of Lancaster's end date for a $20 million renovation to Wickersham Elementary School was pushed back from Oct. 28 to Feb. 17, 2023, due to unsuitable soil and delayed equipment. At the district's June school board meeting, staff and administrators expressed a desire to stay at their temporary location, Buchanan Elementary School, for the 2022-23 school year rather than orchestrate a mid-year move into the new Wickersham building.

Lancaster County's largest school district broke ground on the project in June 2021 with the initial intent of reopening to students in January 2023. The renovations will modernize the existing building, including adding air conditioning, and provide additional classroom space.

Linden Hall

Nan Wodarz was appointed as Linden Hall's first permanent female head of school in its 275th year of existence and starts her first full school year as head this fall. Of her appointment, she said "We've made a historic step at Linden Hall far too late."

Wodarz, who boasts 30 years of public and private school experience, became interim head of school in July 2020 when former Head of School Michael Waylett retired. She decided to stay because she felt her job at the school wasn't truly done.

Lancaster Country Day

Matt Micciche took over for former head of school from Steven D. Lisk when Lisk stepped down in June 2022. Lisk served as the now 590-student school's head since 2008. As Micciche took on the role, he, his wife Frances, and their two sons moved into a school-provided house on Marietta Avenue in Lancaster Township.

His sons will enter eighth and 10 grade at Lancaster Country Day in the upcoming school year. Micciche considers himself well-rested and prepared for the role after taking a year-long sabbatical teaching at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Lancaster Country Day “is certainly a school that I knew of by reputation and had always heard very very positive things about, in an area that I visited and again, knew very positive things about,” Micciche said.

Lancaster Mennonite

Lancaster Mennonite promoted its middle and high school principal, Michael Badriaki, to superintendent in July, making him the first Black superintendent of the 687-student private religious school. Badriaki began as principal exactly one year before his transition to superintendent.

He earned years of professional experience with work ranging from business ventures to education projects across Africa, Asia and South America. The superintendent lives in Lancaster with his wife Kristen and daughter Teniel, who are all active participants in the Mennonite congregation. Teniel, 10, attends Lancaster Mennonite.

The family moved to Lancaster from Oregon in 2018. He previously told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter, “My wife Kristen and I see ourselves here for a very long time.”

Badriaki oversees a school that enters this year with significant infrastructure changes.

Lancaster Mennonite will operate solely from its main campus at 2176 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The private school sold its Lancaster Grove campus at 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township for $6 million to restaurant supplier Clark Associates in December 2021. Its New Danville campus at 393 Long Lane in Pequea Township is listed for sale for $3.4 million.