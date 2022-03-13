Lancaster County schools districts are expected to receive a total of $211.56 million in federal pandemic relief funds. At least $19 million has been spent as of Dec. 1, according to reports by 14 districts.

The money has an expiration date. Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER) allocated in three waves – May 2020, January 2021 and March 2021 – must be spent before Sept. 30, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

That leaves school districts busy deciding the best use for a large sum of funds.

“We don’t necessarily take one-time money and purchase something that’s going to require recurrent costs once those funds go away,” said Solanco Superintendent Brian Bliss. “That was one of the challenges to make a wise purchase that doesn’t challenge the district financially once those grant funds go away.”

Funding is not doled out all in one amount, but instead on a monthly basis, said Andrew Armagost, director of advocacy and analytics for the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. If the funds previously sent to a school district or charter school are not spent, then future monthly disbursements are temporarily suspended, he said. Anything leftover at the end of the spending period could return to the federal level.

A survey conducted by the association found that, of the 14 Lancaster County school districts surveyed, the districts spent only approximately 16% of approximately $123.58 million in ESSER funds as of Dec. 1.

More than 300 Pennsylvania schools were surveyed in the January report from the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. So far, respondents indicated they spent ESSER funds on educational technology, programs targeted at learning loss, increased staffing levels and mental health services for students.

Cocalico School District is using its funds to pay for the salaries of nine of its mental health professionals, including counselors and psychologists, according to the district’s assistant to the superintendent, Beth Haldeman.

“Contrary to some other districts, those people will continue to remain our people,” Haldeman said, adding that some schools might use their funds to hire additional, but temporary staff. “We’ve been very careful about how we allocate those funds because we want to ensure that there’s sustainability.”

The district began providing transportation to summer tutoring programs using the first round of ESSER funding, Haldeman said.

“That was one of the things we did tell our parents was probably something we weren’t sure we could sustain,” she said. “But we have seen such a dramatic increase in the number of students attending that we will figure out a way… to continue to offer the busing for the tutoring.”

Haldeman said the district plans to use the remaining funding on hiring new teachers to reduce class sizes, paying for supplies to tutor children and other learning loss programming.

Community feedback

School districts using the ESSER funding were encouraged to collect community input before budgeting their money.

For Cocalico, students and community members alike asked that the school “continue to take care of the kids,” Haldeman said.

Conestoga Valley School District organized a survey for community input. The survey yielded responses from parents, students, teachers, community members and administrators, according to a PowerPoint on the district website.

One-third of 226 respondents indicated a need for facilities improvements while approximately a quarter each wanted the district to focus on high quality academics and foster supportive learning environments.

In response, the district will allocate two-thirds of its ESSER funding ($10 million) toward facilities improvements and one-fifth to focusing on high quality academics.

Facilities improvements will include water bottle filter stations, HVAC upgrades, and renovations to the Huesken Middle School, according to the PowerPoint.

Bliss said the district organized ESSER committees to facilitate community engagement and determine best uses for the $23.19 million allocated to the district.

“It was harmonious; it was collaborative,” Bliss said. “There wasn’t really disagreement about it. It was just discussing and trying to brainstorm ways to do this effectively and responsibly.”

The first round of funding went to personal protective equipment, technology for remote instruction and anything needed to safely reopen in fall 2021, Bliss said.

‘It’s just trying to manage everything’

For Solanco, a rural school district, Bliss said reopening was essential. While the school district accounts for 179 of Lancaster County’s 944 square miles, or 19%, with 32,932 residents, it’s home to only 6% of the county’s population of 552,984.

“Remote instruction was a unique challenge in rural areas just because of the lack of internet access,” Bliss said.

While ESER funds could go to hot spots, hot spots wouldn’t fix the problem in Solanco’s most rural areas that have no cellular signal. Instead, Solanco focused on establishing one to one technology (a laptop or technological device for each student) and expanding its Wi-Fi reach so students could do work from school parking lots.

Bliss said Solanco’s strategy for allocating funds was to make one-time purchases that wouldn’t incur costs later.

And the grant deadlines could pose a challenge for infrastructure projects, Bliss said.

For example, Solanco is planning on upgrading a few of its HVAC systems with ESSER funds. However, Solanco isn’t the only school with that plan and, Bliss said, contractors are becoming flooded with requests.

“The timeline of getting these grants completed before the grant expiration will represent a challenge,” Bliss said. “But it’s something that’s going to play out.”

Armagost said the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials is advocating for extended deadlines to spend ESSER funding.

“These are the type of funds that you just don’t want to spend because you have to spend that by 2024,” he said.

Originally, the proposal for ESSER funds extended the deadline out to 2028, Armagost said.

“That would have enabled us as schools to essentially have longer planning periods,” he said. “Construction takes a while, and we're in a labor market and then in an economic and demographic situation where prices are going up…”

Taxpayers can expect to see some of this planning taking place as districts lay out their 2022-23 fiscal year budgets. Haldeman said district business managers have had a lot to work with.

“We’re grateful as a school district absolutely – it’s just trying to manage everything,” Haldeman said.