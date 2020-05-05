Lancaster County schools are expected to receive about $15.4 million in one-time emergency federal funding stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The money comes from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by congress in March. Nearly $523 million is expected to support education in Pennsylvania, with at least $471 million, or 90%, flowing directly to schools to help soften the financial blow from the health crisis.

The state, meanwhile, expects to keep the remaining 10% to address issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as improving remote learning.

"Pennsylvania’s educators have been working under extraordinary conditions from the onset of the coronavirus, first helping students and families to receive food and then setting up systems to provide continued education,” state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said. "Unfortunately, this crisis has also placed tremendous financial pressures on our schools."

Schools can direct the funding to a variety of areas, such as food service, professional training, technology purposes, cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs and mental health supports.

The amount each school gets is proportional to the federal Title I money it received in 2019.

Projected support in Lancaster County ranges from $81,388 for La Academia Partnership Charter School to $5,172,788 for School District of Lancaster.

