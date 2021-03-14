Lancaster County schools will receive an estimated $127 million from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief packaged signed into law on Thursday.

The money comes at a critical time for school districts scrambling to fill upcoming budget deficits caused by the pandemic and remedy potentially significant learning losses from the past year.

While this third round of stimulus money represents a safety net for schools looking for assurance, it also serves as a challenge to allocate these one-time funds responsibly.

"It's a lot of money," said Matt Przywara, chief financial and operations officer for School District of Lancaster. "And it's going to take strategy and a sense of urgency to get the district back to at least where we were and get us ahead."

Lancaster, the largest school district in the county with about 11,000 students, is expected to get $42.4 million in relief. The district is dealing with a 6% enrollment decline due in large part to an exodus of students to cyber charter schools and a nearly $14 million deficit in its upcoming budget.

While the stimulus money can be used to restore budget deficits, Przywara emphasized the importance of using the one-time funds for long-term solutions.

That means investing in new HVAC systems and air cleaning systems; cameras, microphones, speaker systems and other technology meant to bolster online learning; after-school and summer programs to alleviate pandemic-related learning loss; and more, Przywara said.

"We made a lot of quick fixes," he said of the early days of the pandemic. "We're now going to look at longer-term solutions to address how to provide multiple learning modes for students."

According to the federal law, schools who receive stimulus funds must use at least 20% to address learning loss and ensure students' academic, social and emotional needs are met. The law also requires school districts to use the money before Sept. 30, 2023.

That complicates budgeting even further, as school business officials don't want to become reliant on one-time relief funds.

Hannah Barrick, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, said in a statement after the relief bill was passed that school districts must "work thoughtfully and deliberately within the timelines to utilize these funds" in ways that restore and enhance learning while juggling immediate needs with future investments.

"All of this must be accomplished in a way that will prevent a repeat of massive cuts experienced after the withdrawal of federal funds at the end of the Great Recession," she said.

Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations for both Eastern Lancaster County and Columbia Borough school districts under a shared services agreement, said administrators at both school districts are discussing a wide range of uses for the stimulus money. That includes expanding technology and internet access, improving HVAC systems, purchasing personal protective equipment, supporting staff with professional development and other resources, enhancing curriculum, restoring budget deficits and more.

Elanco is estimated to receive $5.7 million, and Columbia Borough $4.8 million.

It's refreshing to receive this chunk of money without relying directly on local taxpayers, Ramsey said, and to start talking about opportunities rather than cuts. But, he said, the decisions ahead won't be easy.

"You have to be really careful how you utilize the money, so it doesn't put you in a bad spot when it goes away," he said.