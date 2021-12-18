Despite a TikTok challenge threatening schools across the country with the possibility of school shootings, most Lancaster County school districts made it through the day without any disruptions.

Over the past week, Solanco, Eastern Lancaster County, Conestoga Valley and Donegal school districts responded to unfounded threats. Most were anonymous and took place over social media but not all were related to the nationwide TikTok challenge. The School District of Lancaster was the only district to investigate a threat Friday.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office takes these threats seriously and, as of Friday, has already authorized charges of terroristic threats to several children in response.

“The threats on TikTok should only serve as a reminder that we should not let our guard down and should always remain vigilant,” Adams said in an email. “Parents should be vigilant, school officials should be vigilant, students should be vigilant. Law enforcement will also remain vigilant and have been involved in investigating a number of incidents in Lancaster County.”

In the fall of this year, Adams said her office began working with local, state and federal partners to form a countywide threat management assessment team as an approach to address “threats of violence and persons of concern.” Adams and her partners hope to offer additional information on the initiative next year.

In the meantime, Adams encourages parents to look for a TikTok guide posted on the office’s Facebook page.

The TikTok challenge began as a plan to skip school for a day but quickly evolved into a dangerous social media movement that left school officials, teachers, parents and students on edge. Though the TikTok threat was specific to Friday, it did not name a specific act, school or school district.

Lincoln Middle School in Lancaster was the only school to receive a threat Friday, pushing a brief lockdown at three School District of Lancaster campuses: McCaskey High School, Full Circle Learning Center and Lincoln Middle School. District spokesperson Adam Aurand said an anonymous tip came through the state’s Safe2Say website.

Aurand said the threat was unfounded and did not specify whether it was related to the TikTok trend, adding that the campuses experienced a 12-minute lockdown without any disruption to academics.

On Thursday evening, many Lancaster County school districts issued announcements explicitly mentioning the TikTok trend and advising students and parents to remain vigilant when navigating social media.

Several police departments maintained an increased police presence at the schools out of an abundance of caution.

Elizabethtown police chief Edward Cunningham said the department was monitoring the situation and national threats closely. The Elizabethtown police serve the Elizabethtown Area School District alongside two other departments, he noted.

“We had already increased our presence in and around the schools in anticipation of the holiday break, so when we heard about this latest social media incident, we were already in front of it,” Cunningham wrote in an email. “Our (school resource officer) works diligently to increase the trust between himself and the students, and when I watch from the sidelines, I am always very impressed with the way that the kids trust and talk with our SRO.”

Though there had not been a threat made directly to the Elizabethtown Area School District, Cunningham said he works closely with Superintendent Michele Balliet to ensure the safety of the community.

Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said his department assigned extra patrols to districts in its jurisdiction. Manheim Township police serve all of the Manheim Township School District, part of the School District of Lancaster and three private schools.

“The Manheim Township Police Department works closely with our school districts on a regular basis, and this instance was no different,” Rudzinski said in an email. “It is important to note that we take all threats seriously. Threats made to or against our schools are investigated; those responsible will be held accountable and criminally charged when possible.”

‘It was a normal day’

Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said the day went by “smoothly without incident.”

He said the schools acted as they would with any perceived threat by increasing security. Though there was a slight dip in attendance, a majority of kids were still in school, he added.

“I walked around six school buildings today and stopped in classrooms across the district,” Zuilkoski said. “I would say it was a normal day. I saw no change.”

Zuilkoski commends the students and the Safe2Say program for making administrators aware of threats. Lancaster and Lebanon school district superintendents communicated with each other throughout the week on how to best handle the situation.

Though the district takes every threat seriously, Zuilkoski said it is difficult to determine where these posts originate from.

“You can’t chase them down because it’s like chasing your tail and just running around and around,” Zuilkoski said.

Solanco School District Superintendent Brian Bliss said attendance on Friday did not differ much from a normal day. Last Friday, when the school temporarily moved to remote learning in light of a threat, Bliss said it was an easy choice.

“We treat (threats) as credible from the outset,” he said. “We don’t downplay them. We act immediately. We act cautiously and we try to communicate with parents and give them as much information as possible… it’s the not knowing that makes parents very nervous and we understand that.”

‘It’s just a different world’

Classes were going as smoothly as they could be Friday, said Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh grade science teacher at Huesken Middle School in Conestoga Valley School District. Thursday, nearly half of her students were absent, Mulvihill said. Friday, she said roughly a third of students had remained home.

Mulvihill, who also is the Conestoga Valley Education Association vice president, said she understands parents’ concerns following a threat made to the school Wednesday. However, Conestoga Valley announced Thursday that the threat was not credible.

“It’s a sad way to be going about your day,” Mulvihill said. “Social media has really created some toxic situations.”

The TikTok trend causing nationwide concern isn’t the first of its kind, she added. Previously, students had followed through on a TikTok challenge with bathrooms. She even heard of a trend calling for students to slap a teacher but did not know of anyone who participated.

“With the pandemic and now even everything else, our kids are so frequently online, and we know that that's … giving them exposure to different groups, different social media statements, and not all are positive,” Mulvihill said.

Recent threats to school safety have added yet another mental health trigger to students already feeling isolated from quarantines and online learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mulvihill said.

“It just creates a whole lack of stability,” she said. "Feeling safe is so critical at this time, especially if you're having issues with anxiety and depression."

Students aren’t the only ones feeling the effects of the repeated threats, though.

“At the end of the day all of the teachers were like ‘I’m not OK,’ ” Mulvihill said. “It’s just a different world.”