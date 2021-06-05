Several Lancaster County school districts in recent days have announced expectations for the next school year, signaling a return to school as it once was: five days a week in-person without masks or social distancing.

The announcements come as school districts wrap up a particularly challenging school year with constantly changing guidance from state and federal health officials, quarantines and intermittent school closures due to COVID-19 exposure, as well as increasing pressure from parent groups fed up with the mask requirement in schools.

“One thing we have learned throughout this school year, given the many changes in direction from the PA Department of Education and the PA Department of Health, is that change is truly our constant,” Manheim Township School District Superintendent Robin Felty wrote in a letter to families Wednesday.

Felty’s letter goes on to say that students and staff will not be required to wear masks at school, nor will they be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination, in order to attend school come fall. Both in-person and online learning options will be available.

Similar letters were sent over the last week to families in Cocalico, Eastern Lancaster County and Penn Manor school districts.

“At this point, we are looking forward to a more ‘normal’ year in 2021-2022,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter and school board President Carlton Rintz said in a letter Wednesday.

Most other Lancaster County school districts have signaled an expectation of normalcy next school year, depending on state guidelines — and, in Octorara Area School District’s case, guidelines from the Chester County Health Department, since they are located in both Lancaster and Chester counties. Many are still awaiting board approval for their instructional models, but they expect both in-person and online learning options to be available.

These expectations are based on the state’s downward trend of COVID-19 cases and steady increase in vaccinations. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health lifted all COVID-19 restrictions — including the attestation requirement for schools — except its mask mandate for unvaccinated people. The mask order is in place until 70% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated or on June 28, whichever comes first.

“This is very welcome news, and that announcement strongly suggests that COVID mitigation measures imposed upon public schools in Pennsylvania appear to be drawing to a close,” Cocalico Superintendent Ella Musser said in a letter May 28.

Officials with Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown Area and Warwick told LNP | LancasterOnline this week that no announcements have been made regarding next school year. Manheim Central Superintendent Peter J. Aiken did not respond to a request for comment.