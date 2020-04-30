Lancaster County school districts could lose more than $46 million in local revenue next year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statewide public schools group.

In a report published Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials projected about $850 million to $1 billion in local revenue losses for Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts in 2020-21 as unemployment spikes and interest rates plummet.

The losses – 4% to 5% of the $18 billion in local revenue districts across the state collect now – are expected to come from sources such as school property, local income and real estate transfer tax revenues, as well as a dip in interest earnings.

With millions in potential losses, school officials here are scrambling to find ways to balance budgets despite not knowing what, if any, funding increase they’ll get from the state.

“School districts probably have more uncertainty in their budget developments than in any time in my 40-year career,” said Tim Shrom, PASBO’s director of research and a former longtime business manager for Solanco School District.

Shrom developed the projections with Andrew Armagost, PASBO’s research and advocacy manager.

Lancaster County losses

In Lancaster County, projected revenue losses range from $40 million to $46.9 million, depending on the rate at which the economy bounces back. Columbia Borough, the county’s smallest school district enrollment-wise, stands to lose up to $688,574, while School District of Lancaster, the county’s largest, could lose up to $5.4 million.

Manheim Central could face the largest loss related to its budget size. PASBO projects it may lose up to about $2.6 million, or 4.6% of its 2019-20 budget.

Schools must approve their final 2020-21 budgets by June 30. A proposed budget, however, must be adopted no later than May 31. That’s despite not knowing how much funding they’ll get from the state, which is dealing with its own financial quandary at the moment.

In February, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed $100 million in additional basic education funding, a 1.6% increase. That translates to $3.3 million, or 1.74%, more for Lancaster County. But now, the state faces a potential $4 billion shortfall, and it’s becoming increasingly likely Wolf’s budget proposal may not pan out, especially with the conservative GOP controlling the state legislature.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive $471 million under the federal coronavirus relief bill to distribute to school districts across the state, but it’s still unclear how much each district will get, and if the state will use those dollars as an excuse to cut its own school funding.

“I feel like the state is going to basically reduce their state support, and then they’re going to backfill it with the CARES (Act) money,” said Keith Ramsey, business manager for Columbia Borough and Eastern Lancaster County school districts.

Balancing a budget

Ramsey said he’s examining every reasonable expenditure – especially contracts for services that aren’t being used during the school closures, such as substitute teaching and transportation – to try and close a projected $2.5 million budget deficit at Elanco.

Donna Robbins, Manheim Township’s chief operating officer, said this is one of the more frustrating budget years, as the district faces a $7.1 million projected deficit. The state choosing not to adjust school budget timelines hasn’t made it easier, she said.

Salary and hiring freezes and other measures are being discussed to limit spending, she said. The district might be forced to pull money from its reserves, which, Robbins said, “isn’t a good long-term solution.”

Robbins said she hopes state lawmakers don’t make funding decisions based on the assumption that districts are saving money from the building closures. Anything that’s saved this year will go toward future budgets, she said.

“That’s getting gobbled up pretty quickly,” she said.

