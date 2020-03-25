Remote learning may be coming to Lancaster County schools sooner rather than later.

With the statewide schools shutdown extending through at least April 6 and the spread of coronavirus showing no signs of slowing, local school officials are considering what educational options they can pursue and, in some cases, deciding to implement online instruction despite the myriad obstacles it presents for underrepresented students.

In accordance with federal laws, schools that incorporate online learning must figure out a way to equitably serve students, for example, those lacking internet access, students with disabilities and students for which English is a second language.

“We are asking them to (put forth) an honest effort and do the best they can with every student,” Brian Barnhart, executive director for the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday.

Barnhart is assisting the 22 school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties – minus Octorara Area, which belongs to the neighboring intermediate unit – with transitioning to online learning. He said schools have come up with innovative solutions, such as distributing laptops and mobile hotspots and even parking school buses equipped with Wi-Fi near internet dead zones.

Some districts, like Elizabethtown Area and Manheim Township, have already announced plans to shift to remote instruction for all students – by March 30 and April 6, respectively.

Both districts are giving out school-issued devices to their students to try and minimize connectivity issues.

But that doesn’t solve the issue of serving students with special needs.

“To be honest, I think the best bet for my family would be to homeschool them,” Nicole Jean, 49, of Elizabethtown, said.

Seven of Jean’s 10 kids attend Elizabethtown Area schools. Six, Jean said, have individualized education programs.

Jean said she’s homeschooled for more than 10 years but she wasn’t ready to do it this year.

“We’re just going to do the best we can with whatever the school hands out,” she said.

In a letter to families Monday evening, Elizabethtown Area Superintendent Michele Balliet said remote learning environments “may not replicate the same instruction and/or experience students would have received if they were still in school” and urged families to work directly with teachers on these differences.

Manheim township superintendent Robin Felty said Tuesday in a letter to families that the district is “reviewing our educational needs specific to technology access, programming for students with special needs to technology access programming for students with special needs and English language learners, and identifying strategies for balancing screen time for our younger learners.”

Many area private schools, such as Veritas Academy, Lancaster Country Day School and Stone Independent School, have also transitioned online.

Veritas is even offering Lancaster County families to “audit” certain online courses to experience how they work.