A Lancaster County school founded on Quaker values in September 2021 held its inaugural graduation ceremony Friday morning at the Lancaster Friends meetinghouse in East Hempfield Township.

Lancaster Friends School, which holds classes at the meetinghouse, educated 25 students from Lancaster and Lebanon counties during its first year. Attendance at the K-8 school is not limited to Quaker students as the school itself envisions an “inclusive and diverse student body and faculty,” according to the school’s website.

The school, founded with a mission centered on social justice and anti-racism, is grounded in the Quaker values of “simplicity, peace-making, integrity, community building, equality, stewardship and care for one another,” according to a news release from the school.

Instilling such values was a necessary response to national current events that have “underscored every student’s need for community and an education that goes above and beyond academic preparation,” according to the release.

Lancaster Friends School’s population includes 50% nonwhite or marginalized students and employees to reflect the demographics of the wider Lancaster community, according to the school’s website.

More information about the school at 110 Tulane Terrace is available at www.lancasterfriends.org or by calling 717-553-2300.