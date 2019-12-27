Lancaster County students continue to get a pass on school immunization requirements at higher rates than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
The county’s overall exemption rate for the 2018-19 school year dropped slightly from last year’s 9.5% to 8.9%, according to a state report. That’s the second-highest in the state, trailing only rural Mifflin County, and far above the Pennsylvania average of 3.7%.
This immunization law report is the first one to include high school seniors, which helps explain the lower rate. The annual report previously included only students in kindergarten and seventh grade.
The number of students in the latest report increased by 54% — from 11,788 for the 2017-18 school year to 18,124 for the 2018-19 school year. The statewide number of participating students increased nearly 60%, from 259,649 to 414,222.
The newly released numbers from the annual School Immunization Law Report come just months after the worst U.S. measles outbreak in 25 years, including the first Lancaster County case since 2001.
In addition to including seniors, spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that the state Department of Health also started sending nonrespondent letters to schools and school districts that did not respond to its request for vaccination data.
Rates vary widely
The state requires all students — including the Amish, home-schoolers and those in cybercharter schools — to have certain vaccinations by the start of classes unless they are exempted.
LNP has not yet analyzed more detailed school-by-school numbers for 2018-19.
However, its review of similar data from the four previous years showed that overall exemption rates here varied widely. The public schools averaged exemption rates of 4%; private schools with at least 20 students in the classes surveyed, 12%; and the smallest private schools, 45%.
Measles numbers
The report also shows how many students are fully immunized against measles. Measles is among the most contagious diseases, and the World Health Organization estimates that 93% to 95% of the population has to be vaccinated against it to prevent outbreaks.
The report shows Pennsylvania was above that threshold statewide for 2018-19, with 97.2% of students fully vaccinated against measles.
Lancaster County was just above the lower end of that range, with 93.6% of the surveyed students here fully vaccinated against it. But among seventh-graders, the number dropped to 89%.
Pennsylvania has had 17 confirmed measles cases this year, after averaging two a year since 2000, according to the state department of health.
Biggest factor
Exemptions are available on medical grounds, which require a doctor’s approval, and religious and philosophical grounds, which require a one-line explanation and a parent or guardian’s signature.
Exemptions may overlap — meaning a parent can claim a student exemption on more than one ground — but because there’s no way to tell if they do, LNP is assuming they don’t.
The sharply controversial philosophical exemptions are the most-used, at 1.5% of students statewide and 5.2% in Lancaster County. In contrast, 2.3% of students here had religious exemptions and 1.4% had medical ones.
Fifteen states allow philosophical exemptions and 45 allow religious ones, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Several attempts here to limit nonmedical exemptions have been unsuccessful.
