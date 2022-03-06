After five years of substitute teaching, teachers know Susan Clough, 76, the second she walks through the door.

Students greet her with “Hello, Mrs. Clough, remember when you had me in ….” She credits her success as a sub to focusing on interaction with her students.

“I personally like engaging in personal connections with the students, not just doling out orders,” she said, adding that the profession is often “dumbed down.”

This City of Lancaster-based sub, however, is one in an ever-shrinking pool of substitutes in the county.

Since the onset of the pandemic, school districts have seen a decrease in fill rate, or the percentage of substitute teachers that are able to cover full-time teacher absences.

For example, the county’s largest district, the School District of Lancaster, has seen a drop from an 80% fill rate prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to between 60% and 65% more recently, said Angie Williams, assistant director of human resources in the district.

Substitute Teacher Services provides substitutes to all but two districts in Lancaster County. The Aston-based educational staffing provider services 19 counties in Pennsylvania.

To attract more substitutes to the School District of Lancaster, Williams said last year administration raised pay rates from $125 to $135 a day for a regular substitute and from $150 to $220 for substitutes who take a single assignment over 15 days – or for building substitutes (a substitute dedicated to one school).

Penn Manor School District, on the other hand, is not raising its pay rates. It doesn’t need to.

While the district saw a decrease from its usual 90% to 95% fill rate prior to the pandemic, it still maintains a fill rate around 80%.

“We have a higher fill rate (than other districts) because people do want to work for the district,” said Penn Manor human resources director Theresa Chiodi. “We have a wonderful reputation. We’re known for our academic excellence. We treat our employees very, very well.”

Yet, Lancaster County schools are among those in Pennsylvania that have seen a decrease not only in substitute teachers but in those receiving teacher certifications in general, even before the pandemic, according to Pennsylvania Department of Education data.

Not a short-term problem

Enrollment in teacher preparation studies statewide is down 65% since the 2009-10 academic year, according to the department. That’s a decrease from 40,739 enrolled that year to 14,387 enrolled in 2015-16.

With a smaller pool of certified teachers in general, Phil Gale, assistant superintendent in the Penn Manor School District, said qualified individuals are quickly snatched up to fill full-time positions.

“More people who were substitutes in the past may have found permanent positions,” Gale said, noting the district has hired more in the past year. “Some of the folks that normally would have been coming out of college or substituting got hired for permanent positions.”

In a Jan. 4 message to Donegal School District parents, Superintendent Michael Lausch noted not only a shortage of substitute teachers but also custodians and food service personnel. As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Lancaster County following the holidays, the district saw so many absences that it planned for remote instruction should a building come up short-staffed.

At the end of the letter, he put out a call for parents and guardians with a bachelor’s degree to consider serving as a substitute teacher.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law Dec. 17 that increased the number of people eligible to substitute in public schools, including an extension to those 25 or older with at least 60 college credits or three years of experience as a paraprofessional.

Yet, schools are still struggling to fill vacancies.

“We have open positions every day that create a challenge for class coverage,” Lausch said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “I do not believe this is a short-term problem as the number of teacher certifications issued by the Department of Education has been steadily decreasing over the past few years.

“A sustainable, long-term solution through partnership with legislators, the Department of Education and institutions of higher education is needed to create solutions and overcome this growing issue,” he wrote.

For now, districts are improvising.

To make up for the 20% of teachers whose absences aren’t filled by substitutes at Penn Manor, Gale said other full-time teachers are pulled out of their prep periods to cover classes. Or, administrators, counselors and even support service teachers pitch in.

In rare cases, classes are combined, doubling the student-to-teacher ratio for that period.

“For these teachers to be such a team, they give up their free period to cover for another teacher — that’s phenomenal,” Clough said. “And, they’re all doing that so they’ve got to be exhausted.”

‘I don’t think it’s just us’

Education isn’t the only sector experiencing labor shortages as the pandemic stretches into its second year.

“It’s probably pandemic related,” Williams said. “It’s just matching the trends that we’re seeing in labor throughout the workforces. I don’t think it’s just us.”

In what has now been dubbed the Great Resignation, the United States has seen a record number of workers quitting their jobs. From April 2020 to November 2021, the rate of resignations doubled, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And, as COVID-19 variant after variant are discovered, people still aren’t comfortable with in-person work.

At a CareerLink job fair, where Chiodi was looking to draw in future Penn Manor employees, she noted many searching for work would prefer a remote job.

“COVID has given employees a different perspective,” Chiodi said. “They made a very conscious decision as to when to return because many people are still just uncomfortable coming back into the workforce because they’re not sure who’s vaccinated, who isn’t, who wears masks, who doesn’t.”

Clough said it’s easier for her to continue subbing because she doesn’t live with family and doesn’t risk infecting children, grandchildren or aging parents.

“I do think if I had family around, I’d be more conscientious,” Clough said.

To feel safe in school districts, Clough double masks and tries to stick to districts, like the School District of Lancaster, that still have mask mandates in place. Additionally, she has limited her teaching to three days a week in hopes of lowering her risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Clough added that her friends question why she continues to sub, despite the risk.

Though she was nervous at the start of the pandemic, Clough said, “I really like the kids.”