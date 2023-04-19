Binns Park, a greenspace hub in downtown Lancaster, is a magnet for community events.

The annual Latin Music Fest, the 2018 Stuff Your Facetival and the Lancaster Craft Beer Fest have all brought people together in the North Queen Street park, and they’ve brought food to the park as well.

But apparently not all forms of food distribution are welcome in the park. City residents who want to spread goodwill by handing out free food to homeless people who congregate in the area have been told their actions are illegal.

On March 28, Lancaster County Administrator Larry George called specific attention to food distribution in Binns Park in an email sent to all county staff a few weeks after county Commissioner Josh Parsons said the county might fence off its building to prevent vagrancy. George called the free food a “veritable buffet line” that is “illegal (and completely unnecessary).”

George even said the county would look at footage from the video cameras that overlook Binns Park to give city police the identities of people handing out food.

The county’s response to feeding the homeless in the park made The Watchdog wonder: If someone went to Lancaster Central Market, bought lunch for a friend and met that friend in Binns Park to share a meal, would they be breaking the law?

Public parks are spaces where people can get away from their everyday life, especially when the weather is warm. It’s a place to stop in the middle of the workday to enjoy a quick bite to eat or meet up with friends away from bright blue screens. Binns Park is no exception.

County communications Director Michael Fitzpatrick pointed to city park codes, last updated in 2021, as the guidepost for George’s stance. The codes, which lay out the law for all 16 of the city’s parks, note eating is prohibited in nondesignated picnicking areas. Binns Park has a couple of benches, but no picnic tables or pavilions.

But city officials retort that there is no state or local law that explicitly prohibits anyone from giving out free food in Binns Park, or any other city parks for that matter. Instead, Mayor Danene Sorace said the city encourages people to ensure food distribution meets health standards.

“Our position has and continues to be that distributing food for free to individuals is legal. There is no penalty for doing so; however, improper handling of food is a health safety concern,” Sorace said via email.

To promote food safety, Sorace said the city plans to codify its policies on outdoor public food service, which will soon require a certification.

Getting a permit

Although there is no specific law against food distribution, some people who have given out food say they’ve been confronted by local law enforcement. No one who gives out food was comfortable talking on the record with The Watchdog for this story.

City officials did not respond to questions about those claims.

Even without a tailored law, getting a permit to distribute food might be the safest play.

James Kozlowski, a Virginia-based attorney with 40 years of experience in parks and recreation law, said a permit can ensure a person has all of their boxes checked to avoid confrontation with city police. It adds an extra layer of protection, he said, especially if the city actively enforces the parks code Fitzpatrick pointed out.

A rule like the parks code is usually a “matter of context,” Kozlowski said, and not just a blanket enforcement for anyone who wants to eat in the park. It’s a common rule he’s seen in parks throughout the country. So, if you’re just stopping in during the day to eat a sandwich, you probably won’t be accosted for not sitting at a picnic table.

However, a large group of people congregating around a food distribution point could pose a disruption to normal park activity if it’s not in a food-designated spot, Kozlowski said.

According to the city parks code, people must file a permit application to conduct such an activity and pay any necessary fees to the city Bureau of Parks and Public Property.

In his email, George pointed to trash left behind after a food distribution as a reason to crack down, though he noted county staff cannot intervene in any food-sharing efforts on city property. Sorace acknowledged his concerns as one reason to enforce food safety policies.

“It is highly problematic to drop off food in any park, and just leave it. No one may know when food was delivered, who delivered it and if it is in fact safe to eat,” she said.

Mystery agreement

For years, city officials have speculated about a supposed written agreement between Lancaster city and the Binns family, who helped fund the park, prohibiting food distribution. It sparked a tiff between two former mayors 14 years ago.

LNP | LancasterOnline archives show food concerns came up in 2009 when former Mayor Charlie Smithgall criticized his successor, Rick Gray, for allowing a local chapter of the nonprofit Food Not Bombs to set up shop in Binns Park every Monday. Group members would essentially lay out a picnic where they made food on the spot for anyone who wanted it.

“The problem was never with the group. I have no problem with feeding the hungry,” Smithgall said at the time. “But the Binns family gave a lot of money and a large contribution paid for most of the park, and when people give that kind of money, they deserve to have the contract honored.”

However, Gray’s staff said they were unaware of any rule prohibiting giving out food. Permits and a health license, they said, are required if someone is selling food, not handing it out for free.

The city did not respond to questions about the agreement or whether it exists.

Free Meals in Lancaster City Local churches and nonprofits set up food distribution throughout the city every day of the week for morning, afternoon and evening meals, which Sorace said the city encourages people to attend instead of getting food in Binns Park. Kate Good, executive director of Parish Resource Center, which organizes the Community Meals Program website, said daily meals can attract anywhere from 30 to 100 people per sitting. The organization doesn’t track the people it feeds, but Good said both housed people and people experiencing homelessness take advantage of free meals in the city. Following is a schedule of community meals in the city: Monday Anchor Lancaster (First UMC), 29 E. Walnut St., 8:30-9:45 a.m.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

East Chestnut Street Mennonite, 432 E. Chestnut St., 5-6 p.m. Tuesday Anchor Lancaster (First UMC), 29 E. Walnut St., 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Crispus Attucks Center, 407 Howard Ave., 11 a.m. to noon.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

First Reformed, 40 E. Orange St., 5-6 p.m. Wednesday Anchor Lancaster (First UMC), 29 E. Walnut St., 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist, 701 N. Lime St., 5-6:15 p.m.

Grace Lutheran, 517 N. Queen St., 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday Anchor Lancaster (First UMC), 29 E. Walnut St., 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Crispus Attucks Center, 407 Howard Ave., 11 a.m. to noon.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., 5:15-6:30 p.m. Friday Anchor Lancaster (First UMC), 29 E. Walnut St., 8:30-9:45 a.m.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

St., Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., 5-6 p.m. Saturday First Reformed, 40 E. Orange St., 9-10 a.m.

SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., noon to 1 p.m.

Catholic Worker House, 41 W. Vine St., 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Parish Resource Center (Grace Lutheran), 517 N. Queen St., 5-6 p.m. Sunday Holy Trinity Lutheran, 31 S. Duke St., 7:45-8:45 a.m.

Parish Resource Center (Grace Lutheran), 517 N. Queen St., 5-6 p.m.

