Snow fell in Lancaster County early Sunday morning, marking the first traces of accumulating snowfall this season.

Trace amounts of snowfall were recorded near the Lancaster Airport around midnight, said Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College. The snow continued to fall through the early morning hours, wrapping up just before 5 a.m.

The first snowfall of the season is recorded when enough snow falls to accumulate on the ground.

An exact measurement of Sunday morning’s snowfall was not available, though Colbert said it was likely about half an inch or less in most places across Lancaster County and the Lower Susquehanna Valley.

“The majority of places got a light coating,” he said.

Nearby Harrisburg recorded only about a tenth of an inch of snow.

Tonight could see more snow or flurries, though snowfall is again not expected to accumulate. The evening will otherwise be partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to about 29 degrees.

Snow isn’t expected this upcoming week, but could be in the works in a series of storms expected in the latter part of the following week.

Colbert noted, however, that predicting snowfall so far in advance is “pretty much impossible.”

“It’s always difficult to know exactly where the rain and snow lines are going to set up in these storms even just a few days out,” he said.

The chances of snowfall will increase after about Dec. 7, based on annual climate records and weather models that hint at some potential winter storms beyond that date, Colbert said.