A drought watch remains in effect in Lancaster County, but five straight days of rainfall and thunderstorms significantly improved the county’s precipitation outlook, according to Millersville University Weather Center director Kyle Elliott.

From Thursday to Monday, most parts of the county received 2 to 4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches in the northeastern region, Elliott said.

To date, the county has received 22.26 inches of rain which is 7.51 inches less than average, according to weather center data.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide drought watch on June 15, asking residents to conserve water. DEP removed parts of the state from the drought watch on Aug. 24, but Lancaster and 19 surrounding counties remain under a watch.

The next meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, which monitors drought conditions in the state and issues drought watches and warnings, has not been scheduled.

Looking ahead, northwestern winds are predicted to push cooler air into Lancaster County for the end of the week, Elliott said.

“It’s finally going to feel like fall on Thursday and Friday. There will barely be a cloud in the sky, and highs will only be in the 70s,” Elliott said. “Get outside and enjoy!"

As for Hurricane Lee, which according to the National Hurricane Center stood at a Category 2 storm Wednesday, the storm is expected to track north over the Atlantic Ocean and pass Pennsylvania entirely.

It’s a “swing and miss” for Lancaster County, Elliott said.